New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen security arrangements of the country, the Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of ASTRA MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile (AAM) and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. It should be mentioned that the deal is being viewed as a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The Rs 2,971 crore deal was signed on May 31, 2022. Here in this article, we will share all the details about ASTRA MK-I and about the contract.





Design And Other Details





While ASTRA is a BVR class of AAM system designed to be mounted on fighter aircraft, the missile is designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aircraft.





It should be mentioned that the missile has all-weather day and night capability. Apart from this, the ASTRA MK-I Weapon System can be fitted to Su-30MKI fighter aircraft.





It is interesting to note that ASTRA BVRAAM (beyond visual range air-to-air missile) has a range of more than 100 kms with modern guidance and navigation techniques. Apart from this, the missile has midcourse guidance and RF seeker-based terminal guidance to achieve target destruction with pinpoint accuracy.





While Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has played a role in modifying the aircraft for weapon integration, more than 50 public and private industries have contributed to building the ASTRA weapon system.





The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully flight-tested 'ASTRA' from the Su-30MKI platform off the coast of Chandipur in 2019.





About Bharat Dynamics Limited





Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a manufacturer of ammunitions and missile systems, was founded in 1970 in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. It was incorporated as a public sector undertaking under the Defence Ministry on July 16, 1970.





The Defence Research Development Organisation has transferred technology to Bharat Dynamics Limited for the production of these missiles and associated systems.





BDL also handles launchers, test equipment, refurbishment/life extension of missiles, and countermeasures systems for domestic as well as international markets.





Defence Ministry On ASTRA MK-I





"The Transfer of Technology from DRDO to BDL for production of ASTRA MK-I missile and all associated systems has been completed and production at BDL is in progress," said the Defence Ministry in its statement. It further pointed out that the project will act as a catalyst for the development of infrastructure and testing facilities at BDL. It will also create opportunities for several MSMEs in aerospace technology for a period of at least 25 years. The project essentially embodies the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will help facilitate realising the country's journey towards self-reliance in air-to-air missiles.







