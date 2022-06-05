Manufacturing plant of Supersonic Cruise Missile BrahMos





Lucknow: BrahMos Aerospace will produce 80 to 100 new Brahmos missiles every year at its Lucknow facility starting mid-2024.





BrahMos Aerospace CEO and MD Atul D Rane said, "Construction work is in full swing in Lucknow. Production of the current version of Brahmos can start once the facility is set up. Assuming all things are smooth in the setup and professional attestation of the facility, the first Brahmos of the current version can be rolled out by mid-2024.”





BrahMos missile was displayed at one of the 110 stalls in an exhibition at the venue of Ground Breaking Ceremony 3 in the state capital on June 3.





The missile, which is a joint collaboration between India and Russia, is going to be built in the Lucknow node of the Defence Corridor. It was the centre of attraction in the exhibition.





The Prime Minister paid special attention and couldn’t take his eyes off the prestigious BrahMos missile autonomous launcher, which was





Rane said, "Whereas the feasibility study of the missile is nearing completion, once these preliminary studies are over, a detailed design of the system will start, if things go smooth, the joint venture of DRDO India and NPOM of Russia has planned to finish detail designing within two years followed by system trials."





The timeline to roll out the future generation of missiles (BRAHMOS-NG) will be five to seven years from now. This new manufacturing hub will empower the missile industry consortium in-country and will help to create an ecosystem for futuristic weapons and technology within the state and the country.





BrahMos Aerospace has planned to deliver 80-100 missiles a year from the Lucknow facility. "Numbers are highly dependent on the orders we receive," Rane said.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is establishing a BrahMos manufacturing canter in the state capital. Spread in an area of 200 acres, BrahMos Aerospace will manufacture the World's best Supersonic Cruise missile system designated as BRAHMOS-NG that can be launched from submarine, ship, aircraft, or land.





The manufacturing centre will be a modern, state-of-art facility. The foundation stone for the centre, along with that for the Defence Technology and Test Centre (DTTC), was laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 26, 2021.





The Brahmos-NG is smaller, lighter and has smarter dimensions and is being designed for deployment on a wider number of modern military platforms. It will hugely bolster the Indian military’s modern combat capability and flexibility during the next few years.





The project will provide direct employment to about 500 engineers and technicians.





Apart from this, 5,000 people will get indirect employment. With the establishment of ancillary units related to the defence industry, about 10,000 people will get employment.







