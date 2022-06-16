



New Delhi: The Special Forces of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a joint exercise at the Gobind Sagar Reservoir in Himachal Pradesh to validate the aerial insertion and deployment of operatives through water parachute jumps.





The two-day joint exercise, which is currently in progress, would ensure rapid insertion and landing on the water by the special forces for rapid deployment into hostile territory.





This exercise has further refined drills and procedures for joint planning and execution of such operations augmenting their employability in multiple spectrums of conflict in varied terrain.





This year in March, the Indian Army’s Airborne and Special Forces practised aerial insertion capability and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and in island territories in an exercise in peninsular India.





The exercise, carried out from March 14 to March 15, involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, including combat free fall and integrated battle drills by Airborne and Special Forces troops, and was to ensure that the Army can deal with any challenges or contingencies, reported IANS.





In November 2021, the Army had carried out its first-ever airborne insertion exercise at high-altitude locations at the border with China in eastern Ladakh.





The drill took place amid the challenge posed by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army around the Line of Actual Control (LAC). are being properly taken care of.





The Shatrujeet Brigade conducted an airborne insertion along the Northern Borders in Eastern Ladakh as part of an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres and were inserted into a Drop Zone at an altitude of more than 14,000 feet.





Pre-acclimatised troops along with specialist vehicles and missile detachments were transported through C-130 and AN 32 aircrafts from five different mounting bases and the drop was challenging due to the low temperatures and rarefied atmosphere in super high altitude terrain.





This was the first such exercise carried out by Indian forces in the region.







