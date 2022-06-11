



Ingram Micro India announced a distribution agreement with ideaForge – a global player and India’s largest manufacturer of drones for Defence, Homeland Security and Enterprise. Under this agreement, Ingram Micro will distribute ideaForge’s complete portfolio of highest quality drones to ensure that UAVs deliver consistent results across major applications.





Founded in 2007, ideaForge has a consistent market share of over 90% in the Security & Surveillance segment. The company is continually innovating and experimenting to transform its aerial platforms, to offer greater performance, higher reliability, and autonomy. These in-





house capabilities have allowed the ideaForge design team the flexibility and agility to develop and customize the product line in close collaboration with the end-user, therefore it ensures that the resulting solutions should meet the customer requirements.





On this new agreement, Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility, Compute and IoT at Ingram Micro India, said, “At Ingram Micro, our partners play an instrumental role while working closely with end customers. We are excited to engage our distribution relationship with ideaForge. This strategic collaboration will help us to deliver superior results with high performing drones in the UAV ecosystem. Enabling operators to investigate questionable things and circumstances without endangering their security or welfare by getting real-time data on issues such as area surveillance and public safety monitoring; makes them an extremely versatile system that can accomplish a wide variety of tasks. With our substantial distribution network, we will drive the adoption of UAV in India to maximize the impact in enhancing productivity and security for our customers.”





Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, ideaForge, said, “We are highly enthused to team with Ingram Micro. The first of its kind collaboration for Ingram Micro to expand our global distribution network is a significant step forward for our company and the entire UAV ecosystem. As an Indian drone pioneer, ideaForge designs and manufactures world-class field-proven drones that can operate even in extreme temperatures and terrains for security, surveillance, and mapping applications. Ingram Micro’s skilled team, extensive distribution network, and specialized inventory planning framework will help ideaForge scale up its distribution across the globe and contribute to Hon. Prime Minister’s vision of making India a Global Hub for Drones.”







