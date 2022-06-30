



Chennai: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch three Singapore Satellites on June 30. These foreign satellites are being launched by workhorse launch vehicle PSLV from the spaceport of Sriharikota.





According to ISRO sources, PSLV-C53 and two other co-passenger satellites, will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at 6 pm on Thursday evening. The 25-hour countdown leading to the launch will begin at 5 pm tomorrow.





Please come and witness the launch of PSLV-C53 on Thu, June 30, 2022, at 6 pm LIVE from the viewers’ gallery at SDSC-SHAR, the Spaceport of India. Register at https://t.co/J9jd8yDs4a between 10 am on June 23 and 4 pm on June 28. Covid-appropriate behavior solicited. pic.twitter.com/4xNIWTieKO — ISRO (@isro) June 22, 2022





This is the 55th mission of PSLV and 15th mission using the PSLV-Core alone variant while it is the 16th PSLV launch from the Second Launch Pad. PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) which is designed to orbit DS-EO satellite along with two other co-passenger satellites from Singapore.





PSLV-C53 will carry three satellites DS-EO and NeuSAR, a 155 kg satellite both belonging to Singapore. The third satellite is a 2.8 kg Scoob-1 of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore. PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) DS-EO carries an electro-optic, multi-spectral payload that will provide full colour images for land classification and serving Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief needs.





NeuSAR is Singapore's first small commercial satellite carrying a SAR payload, which is capable of providing images in day and night and under all weather conditions.





SCOOB-I satellite is the first satellite in the Student Satellite Series (S3-I), a hands-on student training program from the Satellite Research Centre (SaRC) at Singapore's NTU School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. The POEM activity will perform in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS-4 stage as an orbital platform. It is for the first time that the PS-4 stage would orbit the earth as a stabilised platform.\





“Attitude stabilisation is achieved using a dedicated NGC system. POEM derives the power from the solar panels mounted around the PS4 tank and a Li Ion battery”, ISRO said, adding, it navigates using four sun sensors, a magnetometer, gyros and NavIC.



