



India’s defence modernisation drive has taken a significant leap forward with the announcement that General Electric (GE) will supply two F404 jet engines every month for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS until March 2026.





This arrangement, confirmed by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, is set to address longstanding supply chain issues and accelerate the production of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





After an 18-month delay, the first F404 engine was delivered in April 2025, with another expected by the end of July. From August onwards, GE will maintain a steady delivery of two engines per month, supporting HAL’s goal to deliver 12 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft by the end of the 2026 financial year.





The F404-IN20 engine, a high-thrust variant, has been the backbone of the Tejas program for years. Restarting its production line after a period of inactivity posed challenges, but GE’s efforts have now ensured a reliable supply.





This development is crucial for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has been urging HAL to expedite the induction of the 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets ordered in 2021, aiming to address critical squadron shortages.





The consistent engine supply is expected to enable HAL to move from prototype production to full-scale manufacturing, thus strengthening the IAF’s operational capabilities.





In parallel, India is negotiating technology transfer agreements for GE’s more advanced F414 engines, which are intended for the next-generation TEJAS MK-2 and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). These discussions, nearing technical completion, are expected to pave the way for local production and further India’s long-term goal of self-reliance in aerospace technologies.





IDN (With Inputs From CNBC TV18)







