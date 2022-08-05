



Taipei: The Taiwan Defence Ministry on Thursday confirmed that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has launched multiple Dongfeng (DF) ballistic missiles at the island's Northeast and Southwest waters.





China today commenced military drills around Taiwan's main island, a day after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed from Taipei following a visit that has rankled Beijing.





Live-fire drills began in at least six identified zones around the island, that regard its own and threaten to take over.





"PLA has launched multiple DF ballistic #missiles at our NE and SW waters since 13:56. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation with various means, while our defence systems have been activated. We condemn such irrational action that has jeopardized regional peace," Taiwan Defence Ministry said in a statement.





The Chinese PLA organized joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and south-eastern waters and airspace off Taiwan, Xinhua news agency reported.





Under the Eastern Theatre Command, the exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force.





The exercises focused on key training sessions including joint blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control operation, and the joint combat capabilities of the troops got tested in the military operations.





The Taiwan Defence Ministry said they seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty.





"ROC Armed Forces are operating as usual and monitor our surroundings in response to irrational activities from PRC, aiming for changing the status quo & destabilizing the region's security. We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty," the ministry said.





This high-stakes visit marks the first visit by a US House Speaker in 25 years since Newt Gingrich came to Taiwan in April 1997. It was also Speaker Pelosi's first trip to Taiwan in 22 years.





After Pelosi left Taipei following a high-stakes visit, China sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).





Pelosi on Wednesday said the Congressional delegation's visit should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan.





"We came to Taiwan to listen to, learn from and show our support for the people of Taiwan, who have built a thriving Democracy that stands as one of the freest and most open in the world," she said in a statement.







