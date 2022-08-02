TASL has started delivering Tactical and Combat Support Trucks- High Mobility Platforms (HMV) to the African Defence Forces. These trucks are customised as per military requirements and can also carry troops & ammunition and other combat support equipment reports TATA Advance Systems on its Twitter handle





About TASL





TATA Advanced Systems’ Land Mobility division offers a wide range of products operating across the entire spectrum of Military Vehicles from Logistics to front-line Combat. Tata Advanced Systems today is the largest private sector mobility player in the Defence space in India. Our mobility solutions portfolio includes all classes of vehicles from light to heavy combat range for the Indian and International Armed Forces.





TATA Advanced Systems Land Mobility Division has supplied over 170,000+ vehicles to various Armed Forces including Paramilitary & State Police. We are proud of our association with the Paramilitary & Police Forces and are continually improving & innovating products that cater to specific mission requirements.





TATA Advanced Systems also exports its range of specialised Defence Vehicles to SAARC, ASEAN, African Nations and for UN Peacekeeping Forces.



