



The whole world is looking at India as an inspirational place and it is wonderful to see what is happening in India, especially in the space sector: ISRO chief said





India is an inspirational place in terms of what it has achieved in the space sector in the last 60 years, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said on Sunday, and further expressed that he has witnessed a massive transformation in the sector by bringing in start-ups, incubating them in space technology and bringing great applications to develop rockets and satellites.





"The whole world is looking at India as an inspirational place and it is wonderful to see what is happening in India, especially in the space sector, with the start-up eco system," he said





"We always believed others but they never believed we can do such things -- building rockets and satellites in this country ourselves -- besides having a large percentage of our own contribution (of satellites) to build them over the years and to have self-sufficiency in having our own satellites and rockets and placing them in orbit."





"We have 50-plus satellites of our own currently operating and at least three of the rockets are ready to fly at anytime from our own soil," he said.





Somanath was speaking at the 18th convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology at Kattankulathur.





Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of what the country needs to achieve in the next 25 years, he said that nation would work in the domain of science and technology.





"I believe the real power of a nation will come out and it is only through the original work of people in science and technology and truly we can build that capability in this country," he said.





Somanath said India holds the responsibility to kindle the spirit in the young minds to bring about the transformation in society which is needed for the country to become a super power.





"A super power where every human being in this world will wish to come and live happily without fighting each other, without expanding our domains but accepting everybody to be contributing to the entire world in terms of knowledge and skills. We have to bring about a positive change in this society and that is what a nation is supposed to be," he said.







