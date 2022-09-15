



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that disengagement at Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs of eastern Ladakh meant one problem less at the Chinese border as troops from both countries were pulled back from their respective positions in the region.





"We have had disengagement at PP15. The disengagement, as I understand, was completed. That is one problem less on the border," Jaishankar said.





The minister said that the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in the Gogra-Hot Springs of eastern Ladakh in a phased, coordinated, and verified manner.





At a joint press conference with French counterpart Catherine Colonna, Jaishankar also said that "France is a key member of the European Union and we naturally discussed the advancing India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We welcome the commencement of the first round of negotiations in this regard."





The EAM also touched upon the framework of Indo-Pacific Trilateral development and its establishment.





"We agreed to work towards the establishment of Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, especially in the framework of International Solar Alliance," he added according to an official statement.





French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also backed India for permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council and said, "France would be taking over the chairmanship of UN Security Council and I'd like to remind you that France has mobilised itself and will continue to mobilise itself so that India can get a permanent membership of the UN Security Council."





Colonna is visiting India from September 14-15 and she aims to move forward with an ambitious plan to deepen and expand the Indo-French strategic partnership ahead of its 25th anniversary next year.





The visit also demonstrates France's unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific and determination to work with India to find standard solutions to global disorders.







