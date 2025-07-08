



The Indian government's progressive stance on opening the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program to private sector participation represents a watershed moment in the country's defence manufacturing landscape.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's announcement following a crucial meeting of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Bengaluru signals a fundamental shift toward creating a competitive ecosystem for India's most ambitious indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet program.





The AMCA Program: Strategic Context And Significance





The AMCA represents India's ambitious entry into the elite club of nations possessing fifth-generation stealth fighter capabilities. Currently, only the United States with its F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II, China with the J-20 Mighty Dragon, and Russia with the Su-57 have operational fifth-generation fighters. The AMCA is designed as a 25-tonne, twin-engine, all-weather stealth multi-role combat aircraft that will serve both the Indian Air Force and Navy.





The program gained significant momentum when the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project in March 2024 with an initial development cost of approximately ₹15,000 crore. The aircraft is designed to perform multiple missions including air superiority, ground strikes, Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare operations.





Revolutionary Execution Model: Breaking HAL's Monopoly





The most ground breaking aspect of the AMCA program is its competitive execution model approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 27, 2025. This model fundamentally alters India's defence procurement landscape by ending the traditional practice of automatically assigning fighter jet manufacturing contracts to state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





Under the new framework, both private and public sector companies can bid independently, through joint ventures, or as consortia for the AMCA prototype development contract. This approach provides equal opportunities to all eligible Indian companies, marking a significant departure from the nomination-based system that previously favoured HAL.





Private Industry Response And Opportunities





The private industry has welcomed the AMCA execution model enthusiastically, recognising the unprecedented opportunity to participate in India's most significant combat aircraft program. Major private sector players likely to participate include TATA Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Defence and Aerospace, Mahindra Group, and Bharat Forge.





These companies bring diverse capabilities to the table, from advanced manufacturing and precision engineering to systems integration and supply chain management. The program offers opportunities across multiple domains including stealth technologies, AI-powered avionics, propulsion systems, smart weapons integration, electronic warfare systems, and advanced materials.





HAL's Inherent Advantages And Competition Dynamics





While the new model introduces competition, Defence Secretary Singh acknowledges that HAL possesses inherent advantages in securing the prototype development tender. HAL's extensive experience includes manufacturing the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft, managing complex aerospace projects, and maintaining established relationships with defence organisations.





HAL has already received 24 responses from indigenous companies seeking to form consortiums, positioning itself as the lead integrator for potential partnerships. However, private companies have raised concerns about the eligibility criteria potentially favouring HAL, including stringent financial requirements and ownership restrictions.





Government's Enabling Environment Initiative





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's commitment to easing entry barriers for private firms represents a proactive approach to fostering competition. The government recognises the need for at least two aircraft manufacturers in India to create a robust aerospace ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports.





This initiative includes providing targeted assistance to new entrants and creating an enabling environment that encourages private sector participation while maintaining quality and security standards. The approach aims to leverage India's growing aerospace capabilities while ensuring the program's success within the ambitious timeline.





Timeline And Development Phases





The AMCA program follows a structured development timeline with clearly defined milestones. The first prototype is expected to roll out by 2028-29, with the first flight targeted for 2029. The complete development process is projected to conclude by 2034, with series production beginning by 2035.





The program will develop five prototypes initially, followed by full-scale production to meet the Indian Air Force's requirement for seven squadrons (approximately 126 aircraft). The aircraft will be produced in two variants: AMCA MK-1 powered by GE F414 engines and AMCA MK-2 featuring indigenously developed 110kN engines.





Strategic Implications And Future Outlook





The AMCA program's competitive model has broader implications for India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. It represents a whole-of-nation approach to developing critical defence capabilities while fostering innovation and industrial growth. The program's success could establish India as a significant player in the global aerospace market and enhance its strategic autonomy.





The initiative also addresses the Indian Air Force's critical squadron shortage, currently operating 31 squadrons against an authorised strength of 42. The AMCA will complement existing platforms like the TEJAS and Rafale while providing India with cutting-edge fifth-generation capabilities to counter regional threats.





Conclusion





The government's readiness to ease entry barriers for private firms in the AMCA program represents a transformative approach to India's defence manufacturing strategy. By creating a competitive environment while acknowledging HAL's inherent advantages, the initiative aims to harness the best of both public and private sector capabilities.





This balanced approach, supported by Defence Secretary Singh's commitment to providing targeted assistance to new entrants, positions India to successfully develop its first indigenous fifth-generation fighter while building a robust aerospace industrial ecosystem for the future.





The AMCA program's success will depend on effective collaboration between established players like HAL and emerging private sector capabilities, supported by government initiatives to create an enabling environment for all participants. This comprehensive approach promises to accelerate India's journey toward aerospace self-reliance while maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance in one of the world's most technologically demanding sectors.





Based On Business Standard Report







