



Gandhinagar: The 12th Edition of DefExpo 2022, the flagship Defence exhibition of India is scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18 – 22 October 2022 and is anticipated as the Largest ever. The first three Business days will be followed by public days on 21 – 22 October 2022.





Preparations for DefExpo 2022 are in full swing. The broad day wise program schedule of DefExpo-2022 from 18th to 22nd October is released.









Hypersonic Rudram 3









Gridbots shall be exhibiting its autonomous weapon station, active target tracing system and 360 degree situational awareness system at DefExpo 2022.













HC Robotics will display their Chakshu EOIR Gyro Stabilized Cameras for Drones & Aerostat at DefExpo. It is specifically designed for drones, & mobile Surveillance requirements.









This Unmanned Ground Vehicle is called UGV-1 , developed by Astra Premier. This is powered by Lithium-Ion battery, capable of carrying 50 Kg payload. It carries various sensors too.







