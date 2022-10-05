



Indian Navy will soon induct the country's first human-carrying drone named “Varuna", developed by the Indian start-up Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited in Pune. A demo of this personal air vehicle, an autonomous multi-copter drone capable of carrying the passenger, was shown at the plenary session of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar held in July this year.





A Chakan-based Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited company has designed and manufactured ‘Varuna’. The manufacturers claim that this drone can move goods including liquids, equipment, and human beings with a standardized payload attachment.





This passenger drone, remotely controlled or flown automatically along predetermined routes, can hold a range of payloads in the area between its landing gear. It has the capability to carry payloads up to 130 kg, and can cover 25 km in just 30 minutes.





Capt. Nikunj Parashar, founder of Sagar Defence Engineering along with his two co-founders Babbar and Lakshay Dang, have designed the drone for the Indian Navy. The sole purpose of this drone is to develop an indigenous technology that can be incubated and fielded to safeguard frontline warriors on the battlefield and strengthen the surveillance and security of the nation.





Babbar said that when the project began, the organization's initial concerns were the necessary clearances and funding for this project, however, they were blessed to get the handholding by the Navy, iDEX team and ministry of defence, who connected the manufactures' team with Mazgaon Dockyard Limited for funding.





This passenger drone carries numerous benefits including casualty evacuation in case of road accidents, use as an air ambulance in remote villages, use as an air taxi in metro cities, emergency evacuations, disaster relief and medical emergencies, etc.







