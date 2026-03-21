



India is gearing up for the demands of non-contact warfare, with work commencing on six major defence projects valued at ₹2.19 lakh crore, including the advanced Anant Shastra system.





This initiative reflects a strategic pivot towards future-proofing the nation's military capabilities amid escalating global tensions, such as the ongoing Iran conflict.





The government's push emphasises indigenous technologies to counter emerging threats like drones, hypersonic weapons, and cyber intrusions. Reports from the defence committee, tabled in Parliament, highlight rapid progress on fifth- and sixth-generation fighter jets, alongside long-range missile defences.





Central to these efforts is the Anant Shastra, a Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) designed to neutralise multiple enemy drones and low-flying threats swiftly. This system promises rapid response times, bolstering India's air defence against asymmetric warfare tactics increasingly seen in modern conflicts.





Complementing it is the indigenous Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM), modelled on Russia's S-400. This homegrown variant aims to intercept enemy aircraft, missiles, and ballistic threats over vast distances, reducing reliance on foreign imports and enhancing strategic autonomy.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's fifth-generation stealth fighter, has transitioned from design to development. Discussions are ongoing regarding manufacturing responsibilities, with indigenous engines under parallel development to power these cutting-edge platforms.





Sixth-generation aircraft concepts are also in play, envisioned as flying command centres integrating hypersonic speeds, C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems, and AI-driven autonomy. These will enable precision strikes in non-contact scenarios, where battles unfold beyond visual range.





Naval defences receive significant attention through an Advanced Torpedo Defence System and Anti-Drone measures. Electronic Warfare (EW) systems are prioritised to jam enemy sensors and communications, creating impenetrable shields for Indian warships in contested seas.





AI and cyber defence form another pillar, with a substantial slice of DRDO's budget allocated to AI-enabled weapons and cybersecurity fortifications. These aim to pre-empt adversarial hacks and autonomous threats, drawing lessons from recent global incidents.





Missile upgrades include Mark-II variants of Astra (air-to-air), Nag (anti-tank), and Dhruvastra, enhancing range, accuracy, and lethality. Such incremental improvements ensure the armed forces remain agile against evolving tactical demands.





The fiscal year 2026-27 defence investment outlay stands at ₹2,19,306.47 crore, a 21.84% jump from the prior year's budget estimate. This funding targets armed forces modernisation and new weaponry acquisitions, marking a bold commitment to self-reliance.





The overall defence budget, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, totals ₹7.84 lakh crore—a 15% increase or ₹1 lakh crore more than 2025-26. It represents the largest hike in a decade, spurred by operational imperatives.





This surge traces back to Operation Sindoor, launched on 6 May 2025 following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on 22 April. The ongoing operation against Pakistan has underscored vulnerabilities, prompting accelerated investments in non-contact warfare enablers.





India's prowess was validated in Operation Sindoor, blending offensive precision with defensive resilience. Now, with fifth- and sixth-generation paradigms, the nation eyes dominance in battlespaces defined by speed, stealth, and digital supremacy.





These projects align with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence, fostering private sector involvement and indigenous manufacturing. They position India not just to defend but to deter, in an era where non-contact warfare blurs traditional frontlines.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







