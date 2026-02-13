



Safran, the French engine manufacturer renowned for powering Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets, has signalled its willingness to establish an engine assembly line in India. This move comes amid ongoing negotiations between the French and Indian governments for the acquisition of 114 additional Rafale aircraft, reported Reuters.





Olivier Andries, Safran's CEO, made the announcement on Friday, emphasising the company's commitment to meeting India's push for localised production.





The M-88 engines, which equip the Rafale jets, form the core of this prospective partnership. Safran not only plans to assemble these engines on Indian soil but also intends to source components from local suppliers. This strategy aims to bolster India's burgeoning aerospace sector, fostering technology transfer and indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





India's defence ministry took a significant step forward on Thursday by granting initial clearance for several high-value procurements. Among these are the Rafale jets and Boeing P-8I maritime patrol aircraft. The approvals pave the way for accelerated discussions, timed perfectly ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit to India next week.





For India, this development aligns seamlessly with its 'Make in India' initiative, which prioritises self-reliance in defence production. Establishing a Safran assembly line would mark a milestone in aerospace collaboration, reducing import dependency and creating skilled jobs. It could also stimulate a supply chain ecosystem, drawing in private firms like Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited.





Olivier Andries highlighted Safran's proactive stance during a media briefing in Paris. He underscored the firm's readiness to invest in Indian infrastructure, provided the deal progresses as anticipated. This includes not just assembly but integration with local vendors, potentially covering critical components such as turbine blades and avionics interfaces.





The Rafale program has already proven transformative for the Indian Air Force. The initial 36 jets, inducted in 2020, have enhanced operational readiness along tense borders with China and Pakistan. Expanding the fleet to over 150 aircraft would significantly bolster air superiority, especially amid rising regional threats.





Geopolitically, the deal strengthens the France-India strategic partnership. It builds on prior successes like the Scorpene submarine project and joint exercises such as Varuna. Macron's visit is expected to seal offsets and financing terms, with Safran's engine pledge serving as a key sweetener.





Challenges remain, however. Negotiations must navigate pricing, technology safeguards, and offsets exceeding 50 per cent of the contract value. Indian officials have driven hard bargains in the past, securing substantial local content. Safran's adaptability will be tested against these demands.





Localisation efforts could extend beyond assembly. Safran has hinted at joint ventures for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities. This would position India as a regional hub for Rafale sustainment, attracting business from friendly nations like the UAE and Indonesia.





Economically, the ripple effects promise substantial growth. Aerospace exports from India could surge, supported by skill development programs. Partnerships with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) might integrate M-88 tech into future indigenous platforms like the TEJAS MK-2.





Critics may question the pace of indigenisation. While Safran's commitment is welcome, full design autonomy remains distant. Nonetheless, this step accelerates India's defence manufacturing ambitions, complementing DRDO's engine programs such as the Kaveri.





As talks intensify, all eyes are on Macron's itinerary. Defence remains a centrepiece, alongside climate and trade pacts. Safran's bold overture could tip the scales, heralding a new era of Franco-Indian aerospace synergy.





Based On Reuters Report







