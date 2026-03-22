



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entered a pivotal testing phase for Project Kusha, India's ambitious long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) program.





Reports from early 2026 confirm the successful initial developmental trials of the M1 interceptor variant, marking a significant milestone in the nation's pursuit of advanced air defence capabilities.





Project Kusha forms a cornerstone of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a comprehensive initiative to establish a multi-layered nationwide air defence shield by 2035. This fully indigenous system is designed to counter a spectrum of aerial threats, including aircraft, stealth fighters, cruise missiles, and drones, positioning it as a homegrown equivalent to the Russian S-400.





The program encompasses three variants tailored to diverse engagement ranges. The M1 variant, with a 150-km interception range, has achieved its first flight test in early 2026, with initial system trials deemed successful. These outcomes validate the foundational design and propulsion technologies under development.





Succeeding the M1, the M2 variant targets a 250-km range, with trials scheduled for 2027. This progression will enhance mid-tier defence against extended-range threats, incorporating advanced seeker and guidance systems refined from M1 data. DRDO anticipates iterative improvements to boost accuracy and response times.





The M3 variant represents the pinnacle of the system, offering a 350-400+ km range, with developmental trials planned for 2028. Capable of engaging high-altitude ballistic and hypersonic threats, M3 will integrate seamlessly with existing Indian radar networks, ensuring robust Exo-atmospheric interception.





DRDO's timeline projects completion of all three variants by 2028, paving the way for operational induction into the Indian Air Force and Navy around 2030. This accelerated schedule underscores the urgency of indigenous manufacturing amid evolving regional security dynamics.





Key technological features include automated target acquisition, multi-target engagement, and resistance to electronic countermeasures. The system's mobility—via road and rail transport—mirrors global standards, enabling rapid deployment across India's vast borders.





Early reports had speculated on trials commencing in 2025, but 2026 has solidified as the confirmed start for M1 flight tests. This minor slippage reflects rigorous validation processes, ensuring reliability before scaling to M2 and M3.





Project Kusha's success hinges on collaboration with private sector partners, including Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Electronics Limited, accelerating production of missiles, radars, and command systems. Indigenous content exceeds 90 per cent, aligning with Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Integration with platforms like the Akash-NG and QRSAM will create a layered shield, from point defence to long-range interdiction. For the Navy, ship-based variants promise enhanced fleet protection against saturation attacks.





Challenges persist, including hypersonic threat mitigation and network-centric warfare compatibility. DRDO's ongoing simulations and sub-system tests address these, with live-fire validations critical for user confidence.





By 2030, Project Kusha could equip 10-15 squadrons, transforming India's air defence posture. This capability will deter aggression from neighbours, safeguarding critical assets like airbases and urban centres.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra's broader vision integrates Kusha with laser-based systems and space-based sensors, aiming for a resilient, all-domain defence by 2035. Early M1 successes signal India's technological maturity in missile defence.





Stakeholders anticipate user trials in late 2026, followed by initial production orders. This momentum positions Project Kusha as a flagship of India's defence self-reliance, rivalling global leaders in LR-SAM technology.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







