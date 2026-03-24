



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has marked a significant achievement in India's indigenous stand-off strike capabilities. Approval has been granted for the Long Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile (LRASSCM), enhancing the Indian Air Force's (IAF) precision strike options.





DRDO Chairman Sameer V Kamat first announced the project earlier this year. This missile promises to deliver high-speed, long-range attacks on both land and sea targets. It allows launch platforms to remain at a safe distance, reducing risks to aircraft and crews.





The LRASSCM stands out due to its supersonic cruise performance. It likely to employ ramjet propulsion, a technology proven effective in the BrahMos missile family. This enables sustained high speeds throughout flight, drastically shortening enemy reaction times.





Unlike subsonic cruise missiles, the LRASSCM evades air defences more effectively. Precise details remain classified, but its range is anticipated to span hundreds of kilometres. This capability supports deep strikes into hostile territory without exposing aircraft to frontline threats.





Initial deployment will focus on the IAF's Su-30MKI fleet, India's premier multirole fighter. The Su-30MKI excels in carrying heavy payloads over extended distances, as demonstrated with the BrahMos integration. Carriage trials on this platform are slated to commence shortly.





These trials will encompass separation tests and operational validation. The Su-30MKI's versatility makes it the ideal choice for debut. As India's largest fighter squadron, it underscores the missile's strategic priority.





The 'Super Sukhoi' upgrade program further bolsters the platform. Enhancements include advanced radars, engines, and electronic warfare systems. Together, these upgrades position the Su-30MKI as a formidable carrier for stand-off weapons.





This development reduces India's dependence on imported systems. It aligns with national goals for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The LRASSCM integrates seamlessly with ongoing IAF modernisation efforts.





Precision and speed define the missile's edge. Enemies face minimal warning, complicating interception efforts. Maritime targets, such as ships or coastal installations, fall within its scope alongside land-based assets.





Ramjet technology ensures efficient propulsion at supersonic velocities. This contrasts with turbojet alternatives that falter at high Mach numbers. BrahMos success provides a reliable foundation for LRASSCM's engineering.





Range estimates suggest superiority over current air-launched munitions. Fighters can loiter far from borders while delivering lethal payloads. This standoff advantage preserves air superiority in contested environments.





Su-30MKI integration builds on prior successes. BrahMos carriage has validated the airframe's structural and aerodynamic suitability. LRASSCM trials will refine pylon mounts, release mechanisms, and flight envelopes.





Post-trial phases include live-fire tests against mock targets. Data from these will inform software tweaks and warhead optimisation. Full operational clearance could follow within years, pending clearance.





The LRASSCM strengthens India's deterrence posture. Neighbours with robust air defences will find countermeasures challenging. It complements hypersonic and ballistic options in the arsenal. DRDO's milestone reflects accelerated indigenous R&D. Private sector partnerships, as seen in BrahMos, likely aided development. This model fosters technology transfer and production scalability.





The IAF gains a versatile weapon for diverse missions. Conventional strikes, anti-ship operations, and suppression of enemy air defences all benefit. Su-30MKI squadrons across commands stand ready for upgradation.





Future expansions may include other platforms like Rafale or TEJAS MK-2. However, Su-30MKI primacy ensures rapid fielding. 'Super Sukhoi' timelines align with missile readiness. The LRASSCM heralds a new era for IAF strike capabilities. It embodies precision, speed, and autonomy, fortifying India's aerial reach across borders as it will further strengthen its role as a carrier of advanced stand-off strike weapons.





Together, the LRASSCM and the upgraded Su-30MKI are set to significantly enhance India’s deterrence and strike capabilities, reducing reliance on foreign systems and reinforcing indigenous defence innovation.









With Input From Agencies