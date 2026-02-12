



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a landmark procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, marking one of India's most ambitious defence acquisitions to date.





This decision, taken on 12 February 2026, addresses the Indian Air Force's (IAF) pressing squadron strength deficit, which has dipped alarmingly below sanctioned levels amid the retirement of legacy platforms like the MiG-21 and Jaguar.





Of the total order, 90 jets will be manufactured in India, incorporating approximately 50 per cent indigenous content, while the remaining 24 will arrive in fly-away condition to provide swift operational relief.





This hybrid model balances immediate combat readiness with long-term self-reliance goals under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, leveraging partnerships with Indian firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players like Tata Advanced Systems.





The timing of the approval is strategically poignant, coinciding with French President Emmanuel Macron's impending state visit later this month. It underscores the evolving India-France strategic partnership, forged through prior deals like the 2016 purchase of 36 Rafales and subsequent collaborations in nuclear energy, space, and maritime domains. This procurement elevates defence ties to new heights, fostering joint production and technology transfer.





India's IAF currently operates just 36 Rafales, inducted between 2020 and 2021, which have proven their mettle in exercises and border patrols. The new fleet will expand this to 150 jets, forming a potent backbone for multi-role operations including air superiority, deep strikes, precision ground attacks, and nuclear deterrence.





Equipped with advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, Spectra electronic warfare suites, and compatibility for indigenous weapons like Astra missiles, the Rafale aligns seamlessly with IAF's modernisation roadmap.





The program's domestic manufacturing thrust promises a seismic boost to India's aerospace sector. With 90 jets built locally, it will spur investment in high-end capabilities such as composite airframe production, avionics integration, and engine maintenance. Indian offset partners stand to gain from Dassault Aviation's commitments, potentially creating thousands of skilled jobs and nurturing a vibrant supply chain for subsystems like landing gear, flight controls, and sensor fusion tech.





Achieving 50 per cent indigenous content represents a quantum leap from earlier deals, where offsets were largely service-oriented. This includes co-development of variants tailored for carrier operations, enhancing the Indian Navy's prospects for Rafale-M integration on future indigenous carriers like INS Vishal. Such indigenisation will reduce lifecycle costs and import dependency, aligning with Defence Production Policy targets of ₹1.75 lakh crore in output by 2025.





Operationally, the influx addresses critical gaps in a volatile Indo-Pacific theatre. China's relentless J-20 deployments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), coupled with Pakistan's J-10C and JF-17 enhancements, demand potent 4.5-generation platforms like the Rafale to maintain credible deterrence. Its beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat prowess, powered by Meteor missiles, and low-observable features provide an edge over regional adversaries' numerically superior but less advanced fleets.





The procurement process now advances to Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) formalisation, Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) vetting, and rigorous commercial negotiations. Estimated at ₹1.2-1.5 lakh crore, the deal incorporates fixed-price clauses and performance guarantees to safeguard taxpayer value. Lessons from the original 36-jet deal, including delays in offset fulfilment, have informed stricter timelines and penalties.





Critically, this approval sidesteps protracted competitions under the Multi-Role Fighter (MRFA) tender, opting for government-to-government routes to expedite delivery. While purists advocate open bidding for TEJAS MK-2 or AMCA, the Rafale's proven integration with Indian systems—such as BrahMos cruise missiles—makes it an urgent force multiplier amid depleting MiG-29 and Su-30MKI numbers.





Broader geopolitical ripples extend to France's role as a reliable partner amid Western sanctions on Russia, India's traditional supplier. This deal reinforces Quad synergies, with Rafales potentially participating in interoperability drills alongside US F-35s and Australian F/A-18s, signalling India's pivot towards diversified high-tech acquisitions.





For the domestic industry, the ripple effects could catalyse private sector maturation. Firms like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are poised for radar and weapon pylons production, while DRDO's missile integrations gain scale. Successful execution could position India as an exporter of Rafale sub-assemblies, mirroring France's model.





In essence, this clearance is more than a jet buy—it's a blueprint for aerospace sovereignty. By blending urgency with indigenisation, India fortifies its skies while seeding a self-sustaining defence industrial base, ready for 21st-century threats.





Agencies







