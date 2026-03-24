



India and Russia are recalibrating their strategic partnership with a deliberate focus on insulating bilateral trade and supply chains from Western financial systems.





At the latest summit, Foreign Ministers Dr. S. Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov set an ambitious target of $100 billion in trade by 2030, but the real significance lies in the mechanisms being designed to achieve it.





Both sides are determined to bypass dollar-dominated channels and instead expand settlements in national currencies, a move that signals a structural shift in their economic engagement.





The emphasis on national currency trade is not merely symbolic. It reflects a conscious effort to reduce vulnerability to sanctions and external financial pressures. By embedding rupee–rouble transactions into the framework of commerce, India and Russia aim to establish a resilient system that can withstand geopolitical turbulence. This approach also dovetails with Moscow’s broader push to internationalise the rouble within Eurasian markets, while New Delhi seeks to strengthen the rupee’s role in regional trade.





Another cornerstone of this redesign is the proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Such an arrangement would lower tariffs, harmonise standards, and create a more predictable environment for businesses.





For India, it opens access to a wider Eurasian market, while Russia gains a reliable partner in South Asia. The FTA is being positioned as a long-term instrument to lock in economic interdependence beyond bilateral ties.





Infrastructure corridors are equally central to this strategy. The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), linking India to Russia via Iran and the Caspian, is being expanded to reduce transit times and costs.





In parallel, the Chennai–Vladivostok maritime corridor is being prioritised to provide a direct sea route between the Indian Ocean and the Russian Far East. Together, these routes are intended to permanently insulate supply chains from chokepoints controlled by Western-aligned powers.





The summit underscored that this is not a tactical adjustment but a structural redesign of the partnership. By combining currency settlements, trade liberalisation, and diversified logistics, India and Russia are building a framework that is less exposed to external shocks. It is a calculated move to ensure that their economic relationship remains stable even in an era of contested globalisation.





The broader implication is that India and Russia are positioning themselves as architects of a multipolar economic order. Their partnership is being re-engineered not just to serve bilateral interests, but to demonstrate that alternative financial and trade architectures can be viable. In doing so, they are signalling to other states that resilience lies in diversification away from Western-dominated systems.





Agencies







