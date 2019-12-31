



Pakistan Intelligence Agency ISI is planning to honey trap Indian Army Jawans, according to sources from the Home Ministry.





Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe cases related to honey trap.





Home Ministry sources were quoted as saying, "Pakistan intelligence agency ISI has prepared a big plan to trap the security forces personnel through honey trapping on social media.





The sources further added that the entire plan is being executed through an official of the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.





NIA has been asked by the Home Ministry to reveal this conspiracy of Pakistan. The Home Ministry has handed over Pakistan's honey trapping cases to the NIA.





Andhra Pradesh's Counter Intelligence Cell recently caught several honey trap cases.





Recently, the Andhra Pradesh police busted an espionage racket with links to Pakistan and arrested seven personnel of the Indian Navy in this connection.





A release from police said the Intelligence wing in concert with Central Intelligence agencies and Naval intelligence launched Operation Dolphin's Nose and unearthed the espionage racket.







