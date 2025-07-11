



India is moving swiftly to bolster its anti-tank warfare capabilities by procuring Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) from the United States through an emergency off-the-shelf purchase.





This urgent acquisition comes amid heightened security concerns along India’s northern borders, particularly in the wake of recent tensions with both China and Pakistan.





The Indian Army has long faced a significant shortfall in advanced ATGMs, with estimates indicating a deficit of approximately 68,000 missiles and 850 launchers. This gap has prompted a series of emergency procurements in recent years, including the Israeli Spike ATGM, to address immediate operational requirements.





The Javelin missile system, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is recognised globally as one of the most effective man-portable anti-tank weapons.





It features a “fire-and-forget” capability, allowing the operator to take cover immediately after launch, and employs a top-attack flight profile to target the weaker armour on the tops of tanks. With a range of up to 4 kilometres, the Javelin has demonstrated exceptional performance in various conflicts, most notably in Ukraine, where it played a pivotal role in neutralising modern armoured threats.





India’s decision to pursue emergency procurement of Javelin ATGMs is driven by the urgent need to enhance the Army’s firepower, especially in sensitive high-altitude regions like Ladakh.





These areas have witnessed persistent stand-offs with China since 2020, underscoring the necessity for reliable and combat-proven anti-tank systems. The emergency purchase is intended to quickly equip frontline troops and address immediate capability gaps, while parallel negotiations are underway for a broader, long-term co-production arrangement with the United States.





This dual-track strategy was confirmed by Defence Secretary R.K. Singh, who emphasised the importance of both immediate and sustained solutions for India’s defence needs.





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in February 2025 between the Javelin Joint Venture (Raytheon and Lockheed Martin) and India’s state-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to explore local manufacturing of the missile system.





This aligns with India’s “Make in India” initiative, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign imports and build a self-reliant defence industry. However, concerns remain about the high cost of the Javelin—estimated at over $178,000 per missile—and the extent of technology transfer that would accompany any co-production deal.





India’s indigenous efforts, notably the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), have shown promise but are still in the final stages of evaluation and not yet inducted into service.





Delays in domestic programs have forced the Army to rely on foreign systems to meet urgent operational demands, creating a strategic dilemma between supporting indigenous development and addressing immediate security needs.





The emergency procurement of Javelin ATGMs is part of a broader deepening of defence ties between India and the United States, which also includes joint projects such as the co-production of GE F414 jet engines and the acquisition of MQ-9B armed drones.





As India balances its urgent requirements with long-term goals of self-sufficiency, the Javelin deal stands as a critical step in modernising the Army’s anti-tank capabilities and ensuring readiness for evolving regional threats.





IDN (With Inputs From Agencies)





