Image: IndiaTV

New Delhi: As the government named Army chief General Bipin Rawat as the country''s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Twitterati on Monday hailed the decision, while a few questioned him over his recent statement on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).





#bipinrawat trended on Twitter.





Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, himself a former Army officer, wrote on @capt_amarinder: "Many congratulations to General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge as India''s first CDS. My best wishes to him on this new mission as the principal military adviser on all matters related to the armed forces."





BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted: "Congratulations to Gen #BipinRawat on being named the nation''s first #CDS. It''s a landmark moment for our armed forces, with the streamlining of all three services & going from silos to coordinated functioning.





One user wrote: General Rawat has been named the country''s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)... sincere congratulations sir."



Glowing tributes by Netizens:

Mitron, don't forget to observe 2 minutes silence for Libtards who opposed Gen #BipinRawat so much, that he has now become our first CDS. Lage Raho! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳!

— गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) December 30, 2019

https://t.co/5fGJQBiQoP If one wants to learn real meaning of leadership, look upon a soldier.A soldier leads, takes ownership and always pose an example before his men. And #BipinRawat sir is an epitome of leadership who led his boys always in an appropriate direction for the integrity of Nation @adgpi — Geetika Sharma (@geetikadrsharma) December 26, 2019

Another tweet said: "If one wants to learn the real meaning of leadership, look upon a soldier #BipinRawat sir is an epitome of leadership who led his boys always in an appropriate direction for the integrity of nation."





"Heartiest congratulations to General Bipin Rawat ji on being named India''s first ever CDS. He will serve as the single-point military adviser to the government," read another post.



Official Congress spokesperson wrote:

One netizen, however, questioned the General over his recent statement on the controversial CAA. He wrote: "General Rawat appointed CDS. Is this the reason he took a political stand on #CAA_NRC_Protests? Is self-advancement a good enough reason to jeopardise the political neutrality of the Indian Army?"



