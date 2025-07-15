



Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has launched a diplomatic initiative known as "mango diplomacy" by sending a consignment of 1,000 kilograms of the prized Haribhanga mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





This gesture is intended as a goodwill offering to improve and normalize the strained relations between the two neighbouring countries following the ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.





The consignment, coordinated by Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is also being sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, highlighting an effort to engage key Indian political figures beyond the central government.





The tradition of "mango diplomacy" is not new and was notably practiced by Sheikh Hasina’s government, which maintained close ties with India. However, after Hasina's departure and her subsequent exile in India, relations between Dhaka and New Delhi became tense.





The interim Yunus government initially appeared to pivot towards China and Pakistan, raising regional concerns due to Beijing's expanding influence in South Asia. Against this backdrop, the mango diplomacy initiative signals a strategic attempt by Yunus to soften diplomatic tensions and re-engage India in a more constructive manner.





The Haribhanga mango, a premium variety cultivated in northern Bangladesh, carries symbolic weight as a cultural and diplomatic gift in South Asia. The mangoes are intended not only for PM Modi but also for diplomats and officials in New Delhi, reflecting a broader outreach to Indian political and diplomatic circles.





This move follows earlier exchanges of Eid greetings between the two countries, further underscoring a desire to restore cordial ties.





While the mango diplomacy is a positive and traditional gesture of friendship, it exists alongside more complex geopolitical dynamics. The Yunus government has also formally requested the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India, a matter that remains unresolved and complicates bilateral relations. Moreover, Bangladesh’s simultaneous deepening of ties with China and Pakistan adds layers of strategic balancing to this diplomatic outreach.





Bangladesh's "mango diplomacy" under Professor Muhammad Yunus represents a symbolic and strategic effort to sweeten and stabilise relations with India amid a period of political transition and regional uncertainty.





The gesture of sending Haribhanga mangoes to PM Modi and other Indian leaders is a culturally resonant move aimed at fostering goodwill and signalling a willingness to engage in dialogue and cooperation.





Based On A NDTV Report







