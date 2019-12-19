



The Indo-Russian BrahMos Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) was successfully launched by the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the Russian Su-30MKI against a sea target. With this success, the IAF gets the desired strategic reach and become the ultimate “game-changer” in the 21st century.





With today’s launch, IAF has got the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target both at sea or on land with accuracy in different weather conditions and day and night.





According to the officials, the test, conducted in user configuration re-validated the ship attack capability of the advanced air-launched cruise missile. At the time of the launch, the missile was gravity dropped from the air combat platform’s fuselage and the two-stage weapon’s engine fired up and straightaway propelled towards the intended target positioned at the sea piercing the same with pinpoint accuracy.





With today’s successful launch of BrahMos from Su-30MKI has re-established it as the world’s most powerful conventional airborne weapon to attack targets on sea and land from the air. As has been reported earlier, in May this year had successfully tested the missile against a land-based target in the Car Nicobar Islands region.





The air version of the BrahMos missile is a 2.5 ton and with a range of 300 km, it has been developed and designed by BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL). Also, there has been major participation by the IAF from the time of the inception of the missile and has worked closely with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and BAPL.





The IAF has played a significant role in developing the software of the Su-30MKI and the state-owned HAL has made both mechanical and electrical modifications on the fighter aircraft enabling it to carry the missile.





Says IAF, “The integration of the weapon on the aircraft is a complex process and it involves all stakeholders including the HAL, DRDO and BAPL to carry out the modifications on board the Su-30MKI.”





Today’s test was the third live launch of the weapon, November 2017 witnessed the first time it was launched making IAF the first air force in the world to have successfully fire an air-launched surface attack missile of this category on a sea target.





Under the joint venture between India and Russia, efforts are on to increase the speed of the missile to up to Mach 5 which will make it into a hypersonic weapon.





Earlier in the day, the BrahMos was successfully launched from a land-based mobile launcher where maximum components were of Indian origin, primarily the missile airframe, fuel management system and DRDO designed seeker.







