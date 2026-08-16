



India has achieved a landmark in indigenous defence technology with the successful maiden flight of the DIVYASTRA MK-3, the country’s first jet-powered loitering munition, developed by Kawa UAV Pvt. Ltd. (HoverIt) in Lucknow.





Powered by an indigenous jet engine from DG Propulsion, the system was conceived, engineered, and flown within one calendar year, marking a decisive step in Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The maiden flight of DIVYASTRA MK-3 took place on 11 August 2026. HoverIt announced the achievement on 16 August, emphasising that the system was built entirely in India without imported jet engines or foreign subsystems.





The company declared, “The Sky Has Changed. INTRODUCING DIVYASTRA MK-3. Faster. Smarter. Uncompromising. This is more than a flight. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat in action.”





The co-founders described the flight as not merely a test but a declaration of intent. They stressed that India has demonstrated at scale and speed its ability to conceive, engineer, and fly a jet-powered precision strike system entirely within its own borders. This milestone underscores the growing maturity of India’s private defence ecosystem.





DG Propulsion’s indigenous jet engine is central to this achievement. It represents a breakthrough in propulsion technology, aligning with India’s broader push to develop indigenous fighter jet engines under parallel national programs. The DIVYASTRA MK-3 engine is optimised for loitering munition applications, offering high thrust-to-weight ratios and fuel efficiency suitable for extended endurance missions.





The DIVYASTRA MK-3 builds upon HoverIt’s earlier Divyastra Mk1 loitering munition, which featured a propeller-driven design with a 500 km range and five-hour endurance. The MK-3’s jet propulsion significantly enhances speed, survivability, and strike precision, enabling rapid penetration of contested airspace and saturation attacks against enemy defences. Its design allows for modular payloads, including electro-optical sensors, communication relays, and precision warheads.





The achievement comes alongside parallel developments by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





DRDO recently completed final configuration trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 at its Kurnool test range.





These trials validated the missile in both Air-to-Ground and Air-to-Air roles, using an advanced Ground Control System (GCS) that automates readiness and launch operations.





DRDO partnered with Bharat Dynamics Limited and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies for missile production, while integration was carried out on UAVs developed by Newspace Research and Technologies.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, PSUs, and industry partners, describing the ULPGM-V3 trials as a strategic milestone towards Atmanirbharta in Defence. He highlighted the system’s anti-tank capability in Air-to-Ground mode and its effectiveness against drones and helicopters in Air-to-Air mode.





The DIVYASTRA MK-3’s maiden flight and the ULPGM-V3 trials together signal a new era in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing. They demonstrate the ability of both private industry and public institutions to deliver advanced systems rapidly, entirely through domestic resources. These achievements strengthen India’s operational readiness and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





The DIVYASTRA MK-3 is expected to be inducted into service after further validation trials. Its jet-powered design positions it as a transformative asset in India’s drone warfare doctrine, bridging the gap between traditional cruise missiles and tactical UAVs.





With scalability, affordability, and indigenous design, it offers commanders versatile options for surveillance, precision strikes, and swarm-based saturation operations.





ANI







