



The availability of advanced simulators has indeed transformed the way air forces approach pilot training. With immersive systems capable of replicating radar operations, electronic warfare environments, and missile engagements, the traditional reliance on advanced trainer jets such as the Hawk MK-132 is being reconsidered.





Modern simulators can replicate the cockpit environment of frontline fighters with remarkable fidelity, reducing the need for dedicated advanced trainers that are limited in scope.





The concept of Lead-In Fighter Trainers (LIFT) has emerged as a practical solution. Unlike conventional trainers, these platforms are designed to be almost fighter-like, providing pilots with a realistic transition to frontline combat aircraft.





The inclusion of a Large Area Display (LAD) allows the cockpit to be reconfigured to simulate different fighter types, giving trainees authentic exposure to the characteristics of multiple aircraft. This ensures that pilots are not only trained in flying but also in managing complex avionics and combat systems.





The TEJAS LIFT or SPORT variant is distinct from the standard Light Combat Aircraft trainer. While the idea has existed for years, it is now seen as the most approachable and practical option.





Unlike a pure trainer, this platform would be fully combat capable, serving as a dual-purpose aircraft. It could act as a mothership for Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) operations, extending its utility beyond training into active combat roles. This dual capability makes it far more valuable than a traditional trainer, which is restricted to instructional duties.





The production of TEJAS has already been streamlined, with the exception of engine supply constraints. Given this progress, the timeline for introducing a LIFT variant is achievable.





In contrast, the HLFT-42 program remains at a conceptual stage and has yet to reach critical design review. Dropping the HLFT-42 would allow resources to be redirected towards more pressing projects, ensuring faster delivery of operationally relevant platforms.





The induction of 150 LIFT aircraft based on the TEJAS design would also make the Kaveri 2.0 engine program more desirable. A large fleet requiring indigenous propulsion would provide the necessary scale to justify investment in the engine’s development, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem. This aligns with the broader push for self-reliance in defence technology.





The Indian Air Force’s requirement for advanced trainers is not simply about replacing ageing Hawks. It is about preparing pilots for a combat environment defined by networked sensors, electronic warfare, long-range missiles, and sophisticated data links.





A LIFT platform with embedded simulation, LAD cockpit adaptability, and combat capability bridges this gap more effectively than a conventional trainer. It reduces the burden on frontline fighters, ensures realistic training, and simultaneously expands the combat fleet.





The shift towards LIFT aircraft reflects a new paradigm in training philosophy. Trainers are no longer seen as limited instructional tools but as versatile combat assets.





By integrating advanced simulation, dual-role capability, and indigenous propulsion, India can achieve both operational efficiency and strategic autonomy. The decision to prioritise TEJAS LIFT over HLFT-42 is therefore not only practical but also strategically sound.





Agencies







