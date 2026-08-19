



According to a report , the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad has formally invited qualified private Indian firms to co-develop and manufacture tactical missile systems and guided munition.





This marks a significant defence policy shift aimed at scaling up domestic wartime production capacity and reducing reliance on imports. The initiative is designed to strengthen India’s self-reliance in advanced weapon systems while ensuring rapid production scalability during conflict scenarios.





The framework for this initiative is structured under the Development-cum-Production Partner model and strategic weapon manufacturing programs. The model typically involves selecting at least two private industry partners for each missile or guided bomb project.





These partners are tasked with building prototypes and subsequently handling large-scale volume production once the systems are validated. This approach is intended to shorten development cycles and ensure that the armed forces receive advanced systems in a timely manner.





The focus areas under this policy include advanced tactical surface-to-air systems, indigenous air-to-air missile ecosystems such as ASTRA, and guided munitions. These categories represent critical capabilities for modern warfare, where precision, speed, and reliability are paramount.





The ASTRA program, in particular, has already demonstrated India’s ability to produce indigenous beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, and expanding private participation is expected to accelerate its ecosystem development.





To qualify for participation, firms must meet stringent financial criteria. A minimum annual turnover of ₹100 crore and a net worth of ₹34 crore are required, alongside a credit rating of BBB or better. These thresholds are designed to ensure that only financially stable companies with proven capacity are entrusted with sensitive defence projects.





The emphasis on financial health reflects the government’s intent to avoid delays or disruptions due to weak corporate structures.





Statutory approvals form another critical requirement. Companies must hold mandatory industrial licences and demonstrate certified explosives handling and storage capacity for at least five tons of TNT or RDX-class material within a year of securing production mandates.





This ensures that firms are capable of safely managing hazardous materials essential for missile and munition production. The stipulation also reflects India’s broader effort to align defence manufacturing with international safety and compliance standards.





Compliance with DRDO’s internal assessment mechanisms is also mandatory. Firms must secure a SAMAR assessment certification from DRDO Headquarters.





This certification acts as a quality and capability benchmark, ensuring that selected partners meet the organisation’s technical and operational standards. It also provides a structured mechanism for monitoring partner performance throughout the development and production phases.





This policy shift comes at a time when India is actively decentralising its defence manufacturing ecosystem. Recent reforms have already opened tactical missile production to private firms, ending the monopoly of Bharat Dynamics Limited.





The inclusion of private industry in projects such as the Rudram series of air-to-surface missiles, the Naval Anti-Ship Missile – Short Range, and the Very Short-Range Air Defence System has demonstrated the government’s commitment to building a diversified industrial base.





The new RCI initiative builds upon this momentum, extending opportunities to firms capable of handling guided munitions and advanced tactical systems.





Industry experts note that the ongoing global conflicts have underscored the importance of tactical missile systems and guided munitions in modern warfare. Nations are increasingly prioritising domestic production to avoid supply chain vulnerabilities during crises. India’s move to involve private industry in these critical areas is seen as a strategic step towards building resilience and ensuring readiness for high-intensity conflicts.





The Research Centre Imarat, known for its pioneering work in missile avionics and guidance systems, is expected to play a central role in overseeing these collaborations.





By leveraging its expertise and combining it with private sector agility, the DRDO aims to accelerate innovation while maintaining strict quality control. This partnership model is expected to create a robust ecosystem capable of delivering advanced systems at scale.





The initiative also aligns with India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence. By opening sensitive areas such as tactical missile systems and guided munitions to private industry, the government is signalling its confidence in domestic firms to deliver world-class capabilities. It represents a decisive step towards transforming India’s defence industrial base into a globally competitive ecosystem.





Agencies







