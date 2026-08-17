



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has revealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s uncompromising directive following the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025.





NSA Doval stated that the Prime Minister made it clear India would pursue the perpetrators “wherever they are,” whether on earth, in the sky or in hell. This remark, delivered in the Discovery docuseries Declassified: Operation Sindoor, underscores the determination behind India’s military response.





NSA Doval recalled his immediate interaction with the Prime Minister upon his return from Saudi Arabia, where he had been during the attack. At the airport, Modi demanded clarity on the perpetrators, asking, “Who has done it? Who is responsible? We should be very clear who the perpetrators are. I want it immediately.” Doval credited India’s intelligence agencies for swiftly identifying those responsible, enabling rapid decision-making.





The Pahalgam attack claimed 26 civilian lives, shocking the nation. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May 2025, striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The objective was clear: to destroy enemy camps, particularly those linked to the attack. Doval emphasised that India’s tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, declaring that the country could take risks and strike hard irrespective of consequences.





He further stressed that India’s fight to preserve sovereignty had “no limits.” He said, “Once anything starts, we are willing to go as far as it is necessary for a nation to preserve its sovereignty, and there are no limits on that. We fight till the last drop of blood.”





Operation Sindoor expanded into a wider confrontation after Pakistan launched offensives, leading to Indian counter-offensives. The conflict lasted nearly 88 hours before an understanding was reached on 10 May.





Former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, also featured in the docuseries, stated that Pakistan was told unequivocally that talks and terror could not proceed together. Operation Sindoor was not limited to military action; it included diplomatic, economic and information-related measures.





India placed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance, pending Pakistan’s credible renunciation of terrorism. This was part of a broader strategy combining military strength with international outreach and domestic preparedness.





The three terrorists directly involved in the Pahalgam attack were later eliminated in Operation Mahadev by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Prime Minister Modi described Operation Sindoor as more than a military campaign, calling it a reflection of the sentiments of millions of Indians and an unbroken pledge of justice.





He said, “We remain committed to taking strong steps to safeguard India and its people. On the battlefield, we have always defeated Pakistan, and this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension.”





The docuseries features accounts from senior military leadership, including General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and General Anil Chauhan.





Together, they provide a comprehensive view of the decisions and events that shaped one of the most serious military confrontations between India and Pakistan in recent years. The narrative highlights the synergy of India’s armed forces under clear political directives and the resolve to ensure justice for the victims of Pahalgam.





Agencies







