Russia's Ilyushin Il-276 twin-turbofan medium-airlift military transport aircraft





India’s long‑standing quest for a modern medium transport aircraft has been marked by ambitious plans, shifting requirements and complex negotiations with Russia. Conceived as a joint Indo‑Russian effort at the turn of the century, the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) was intended to bridge a critical gap in the Indian Air Force’s lift capability.





Yet, despite detailed agreements, design phases and years of collaborative work, the project stalled over technical differences—most notably the choice of engines and the demand for a full‑authority digital engine control system.





What followed was Russia’s independent pursuit of the Il‑276 and later the Il‑212, leaving India to weigh whether reviving the original programme or adopting alternative platforms would best serve its operational needs.





The original Indo‑Russian Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) was conceived as a twin‑engine military transport capable of carrying 12,000 kg over 4,700 km or 20,000 kg over 2,000 km.





It was designed to operate in all geographical and climatic conditions, including high‑altitude airfields up to 3,300 m and unpaved runways. Its pressurised cargo compartment cross‑section was to be identical to that of the Il‑76MD, allowing the use of existing cargo‑handling, transportation and airdrop equipment and infrastructure.





Russian sources stated that the aircraft’s dimensions and powerplant would enable it to carry up to 80% of the weapons and military equipment then in Indian service.





Negotiations between India and Russia began in 1999. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) records show that an agreement to prepare a detailed project report for co‑development was signed on 6 June 2001.





A joint design, development and co‑production agreement involving HAL, Ilyushin and Irkut followed later that month.





However, Indian requirements diverged significantly from Russian specifications. In January 2006, Ilyushin’s General Director noted that India’s requirements were “somewhat different,” prompting further discussions and a redesign. A new letter of intent was signed on 24 January 2007, followed by an intergovernmental agreement on joint development on 12 November 2007.





The Preliminary Design Phase (PDP) contract was signed on 12 October 2012, with activities commencing on 1 December 2012. HAL’s 2012–13 annual report confirmed these dates. The 2013–14 report stated that the Joint Technical Preliminary Design Phase had been completed at UAC‑TA in Moscow, while contracts for detailed design, prototype fabrication, testing and certification were still under negotiation.





Russia initially planned to power the MTA with the PS‑90A, later considering the PD‑14 family. The engine became a major stumbling block. The Indian Air Force required a full‑authority digital engine control (FADEC) system, but Russia argued that the PS‑90’s performance did not necessitate one.





In 2016, UAC President Yuri Slyusar admitted that the PS‑90 lacked “full‑fledged FADEC” and that the requirement had been introduced during the program. Concerns also arose about the PS‑90A‑76’s ability to operate safely at Himalayan altitudes, particularly its engine relight capability.





On 13 January 2016, Ilyushin CEO Sergey Velmozhkin confirmed that the joint project had been frozen. Russia continued development independently, re-designating the aircraft as the Il‑276, essentially a further development of the Il‑214/MTA concept with a payload of around 20 tonnes.





By 2024, interest in the Il‑276 waned as the Il‑212 project emerged, intended to replace Russia’s An‑26 and An‑72‑class transports. The Il‑212 was reported to have a maximum payload of 17 tons when powered by two PD‑8 turbofans, though this remains a design target rather than a production specification.





Reviving the Il‑276 project could be attractive for HAL, as it would build on considerable design work already undertaken and potentially involve more technology transfer than a simple foreign assembly arrangement. However, revival would inevitably introduce delays, and the unresolved question of the PS‑90A’s engine‑control system remains.





Current documentation identifies the PS‑90A‑76’s control arrangement as BAC with EEC (RED‑90M) and SAC standby electro‑hydromechanical control. A Russian patent describes the RED‑90 as the main device of a digital engine‑control system “of the FADEC type,” sampling parameters at 50 Hz.





While significant, this does not unequivocally equate to the Western understanding of a modern, redundant FADEC. Russia has continued to modernise the PS‑90 family, and later versions may have moved closer to full‑authority digital control, but confirmation is required before the engine can be described as FADEC‑equipped.





If the PS‑90A‑76 does not meet the FADEC requirement, HAL could consider other Russian aircraft. The Il‑212, with its PD‑8 engines and indigenous electronic automatic control system, offers fuel efficiency and FADEC capability, though its payload falls short of India’s lower limit.





The Il‑76MD‑90A, with a payload of 60 tonnes, could surprisingly meet the MTA requirement if operated in the 18–30 tonne range. It offers a large cargo compartment, rear loading, substantial range and proven infrastructure within the IAF.





Its disadvantages are higher operating costs and larger size, but if the RED‑90M/PS‑90A‑76 system satisfies FADEC requirements, it could serve as an interim solution.





This would provide HAL with a mature platform while buying time to revive and further develop the Il‑276, complete testing and eventually establish indigenous serial production in Bangalore.





Agencies







