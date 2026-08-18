



The Indian Navy is rapidly expanding its BrahMos missile capability, with around 20 frontline warships now armed and plans to equip nearly all major surface combatants by 2030. Over the past year alone, more than six BrahMos-capable vessels have joined the fleet, marking a decisive step in India’s maritime strike power.





The Navy has steadily increased the deployment of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles across its frontline warships. These missiles, capable of flying at Mach 2.8 and striking targets with pinpoint precision, are now integrated into nearly 20 surface combatants.





The expansion reflects India’s determination to build a future-ready Navy with formidable sea-denial and strike capabilities.





Over the past year, more than six warships armed with BrahMos have been inducted. This includes the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, the sixth Nilgiri-class stealth frigate under Project-17A. Built with over 75 per cent indigenous content, Mahendragiri carries eight BrahMos missiles and advanced combat systems, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in naval shipbuilding.





The adoption of Integrated Modular Construction has halved delivery timelines, enabling India to commission six frigates in just 18 months.





The Nilgiri-class frigates, including INS Nilgiri, Udaygiri, Himgiri, Taragiri, Dunagiri, and Mahendragiri, represent a new generation of stealth warships. Each is equipped with BrahMos missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare systems, and embarked helicopters. Their integration significantly enhances India’s maritime combat reach in the Indian Ocean Region.





Parallel to frigate induction, India is advancing the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs). Six of these high-speed corvettes, designed for coastal strike operations, will carry BrahMos missiles and are expected to join the fleet from 2027 onwards.





Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, they will feature advanced sensors, layered defences, and propulsion systems enabling speeds above 33 knots, optimised for rapid strike and withdrawal tactics.





The Navy’s plan is to ensure that by 2030, almost every major surface combatant — destroyers, frigates, and missile corvettes — will be BrahMos-capable. This includes upgrades to existing platforms and integration into new classes under construction. The expansion is part of the broader MAHASAGAR vision, which seeks to transform India into a dominant maritime power with indigenous design and manufacturing at its core.





The BrahMos missile itself remains the backbone of India’s naval strike capability. With its two-stage propulsion system and sea-skimming terminal trajectory, it is designed to defeat advanced air defence systems. Future variants, including extended-range versions up to 800 kilometres and hypersonic models exceeding Mach 5, are under development. These will further enhance the Navy’s ability to project power across the Indo-Pacific.





India’s naval-industrial ecosystem has played a crucial role in this expansion. More than 200 Indian industries, including MSMEs, have contributed to the construction of Project-17A frigates. Indigenous propulsion, sensors, and combat systems are being integrated, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By 2030, the Indian Navy’s frontline fleet will be dominated by BrahMos-equipped warships. This transformation will provide unmatched strike flexibility, deterrence against regional adversaries, and reinforce India’s position as a leading maritime power in Asia.





Agencies







