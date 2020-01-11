



Secunderabad: Army men at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) were exposed to the latest trends in antenna technology and futuristic radar systems at a college seminar on ‘Radar and Missile Technology’ on Thursday.





The seminar was organised by the Army Training Command of Indian Army. Runa Kumari, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, Upendra Shankar Pandey, scientist ‘F’ and Srikanth Vadada, scientist ‘F’ from LRDE, Bengaluru, and Lt Col PPS Chauhan provided information about the latest trends in radar and antenna technologies to the participants.





“The seminar was a rare opportunity wherein all major stakeholders concerned with the field got together under one roof,” MCEME said. There were other speakers from academia, design and production agencies.





Among the speakers were Sujitha Ravichandran, scientist ‘G’, RCI Hyderabad, Vivek Sharma, scientist ‘F’, RCI, P Narasimhulu, scientist ‘E’, RCI, R Vijaya Ramaraju, general manager, ‘Akash’ missile, BDL, Hyderabad, Ajit Choudhary, project director ‘Akash’, DRDL, Hyderabad and Col M Paul who spoke about the latest missile systems technologies, the technologies involved and challenges ahead.





The aim was to acquaint the students with the entire paradigm in the fields of Radar and Missile technology including latest research, development, production and sustainment challenges.







