



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day, 2020.





Along with CDS and Army chief, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tribute here.





On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the Indian Army personnel.





"On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Singh tweeted.







