



In a significant escalation of armed resistance in Balochistan, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for two high-profile attacks on July 17, 2025, resulting in the deaths of 29 Pakistani army personnel in the cities of Kalat and Quetta.





The twin assaults mark one of the deadliest days for government forces in the province in recent months and underscore the persistent and volatile nature of the ongoing Baloch nationalist insurgency.





According to statements released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the organization's elite Fateh Squad executed what they described as a “high-impact operation” at Nimrag Cross in Kalat. The primary target was a military bus transporting army personnel from Karachi to Quetta.





Orchestrated with intelligence reportedly gathered by the BLA’s ZIRAB wing, the operation involved ambushing the bus with heavy gunfire. The assault led to the deaths of 27 soldiers, with several others sustaining critical injuries.





While civilian Qawwal artists were among the passengers, the BLA emphasized that these individuals were not intended targets, reiterating prior public advisories that civilians, artists, and others should avoid traveling in proximity to military convoys due to ongoing hostilities.





On the same day, in a separate incident in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area, BLA fighters conducted a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attack against a military vehicle.





This second operation resulted in two further soldier fatalities and left seven wounded. Both attacks, according to the BLA, were intended as direct responses to what they term “Pakistan’s continued occupation of Balochistan.”





The group’s spokesperson vowed that resistance operations would persist “with full resolve” until the “liberation” of Balochistan was achieved. The BLA also reiterated its position that it seeks to avoid civilian casualties, urging the public to keep a safe distance from military installations and convoys.





These deadly incidents occur within the context of a broader intensification of Baloch militant activity. Recent months have witnessed a historic surge in insurgent attacks across the province, targeting army and police convoys, supply lines, and infrastructure.





The BLA, one of the most prominent separatist groups in the region, claims its campaign is a response to decades of political marginalization, economic deprivation, and alleged human rights abuses under Pakistani state rule.





The twin July 17 attacks are being interpreted as a stark message of intent by the BLA, amid renewed calls from Baloch nationalists for international attention to what they describe as ongoing military suppression in the region.





Overall, the July 17 attacks highlight the continuing instability in Balochistan, illustrating both the tactical capabilities of the BLA and the persistent challenge posed to Pakistani authorities in containing the separatist insurgency. The region is likely to remain a focal point of confrontation unless substantive steps are taken to address the political and economic grievances underlying the unrest.





Based On ANI Report







