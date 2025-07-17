



India is poised to become the fourth nation in the world with the capability to deploy strategic bombers capable of intercontinental strikes, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.





The country has reportedly launched an ambitious program to design and develop an indigenous strategic bomber, referred to as the Ultra Long-Range Strike Aircraft (ULRA). This project represents a significant leap in India’s military aviation capabilities and will dramatically enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) ability to project power globally.





Key Features And Capabilities





The ULRA is being designed with cutting-edge features, most notably stealth technologies intended to evade advanced radar systems. Its planned specifications include a non-stop range of 12,000 kilometers and a maximum weapons payload of 12 tons (12,000 kilograms). These features are expected to provide India the capacity for precision strikes anywhere in the world, thus reinforcing its nuclear and conventional deterrence postures.





The bomber is anticipated to be compatible with an array of indigenous armaments, including:





BrahMos-NG supersonic cruise missiles Agni-1P short-range ballistic missile Laser-guided bombs Anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radar installations





This versatility will allow the Indian Air Force to tailor its offensive capabilities for a wide range of strategic objectives.





Comparative Analysis





While India’s planned ULRA aims for a 12,000 km operational radius and 12-tons payload, it stands alongside some of the world’s most capable platforms:





Russian Tu-160 “Blackjack”: Up to 40 tons weapon payload, ~12,300 km range

US B-21 Raider: Payload of 10 tons, ~10,000 km range





Though slightly outmatched in payload by the Tu-160, the ULRA’s range and planned stealth capabilities promise to provide significant operational flexibility.





International Collaboration And Technology





India’s ability to execute such a complex project will be bolstered by anticipated international collaborations:





Russia is expected to share experience from the Tu-160 programme, focusing on airframe design and propulsion systems.

France may provide vital avionics and stealth technology inputs, further enhancing survivability in hostile airspace.





Propulsion And Engine Considerations





An important aspect under consideration is the choice of engine:





The Russian NK-32 engine, used in the Tu-160, is a front-runner, generating up to 245 kN of thrust.





The US-made General Electric GE-414 engine is another candidate, though it produces only 98 kN of thrust in its current form and would require significant modification to power a heavy bomber.





Depending on the engine selected, the ULRA may incorporate two or four engines, a factor that will shape the final aircraft configuration.





Strategic And Nuclear Deterrence Implications





Currently, India’s nuclear forces rely on a triad comprising:





Land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs)

Submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs)

Short-Range missiles deployed from fighter aircraft





The new bomber would provide a true “third leg” in air-based nuclear delivery, enabling India to execute long-range nuclear and conventional strikes. This will also enhance India’s second-strike capability, a core principle of its nuclear doctrine, and mitigate the geographic and operational limitations of existing systems.





Moreover, the ULRA will enable long-endurance missions, including the capacity for aerial refuelling at foreign bases, thereby supporting global power projection and sustained strike operations.





Development Timeline And Budgetary Impact





Design work reportedly began with a focus on the internal weapons bay.





Preliminary design is expected to be unveiled within the next few years.





Prototype testing is targeted to commence by 2035.





Initial procurement plans indicate a need for 12 to 14 bombers.





Due to the aircraft’s complexity and ambitious scale, India’s defense budget is expected to rise significantly to accommodate development and production costs. The ULRA project stands as the most complex aviation venture since India’s fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The development of the Ultra Long-Range Strike Aircraft marks a transformative step for India’s strategic capabilities, reinforcing both its conventional power and its status as a credible nuclear deterrent on the global stage.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







