



In its pursuit to sell F-21 multi-role fighter jets to Indian Air Force, US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin will exhibit its cutting-edge technology including aircraft platforms, precision weapons and missile systems at the Defence Expo-2020 (DefExpo), scheduled to be held in Lucknow from 5 to 8 February.





In a statement issued by the Company informed that “the F-21 fighter aircraft, which is on offer to the Indian Air Force, takes centre stage at Lockheed Martin’s display. An F-21 cockpit demonstrator is available at the booth for defence and aerospace partners to “fly” the jet for themselves, experiencing its unmatched performance.”





“The F-21 demonstrates Lockheed Martin’s commitment in delivering an advanced, scalable single-engine fighter to the Indian Air Force that also provides unrivalled industrial partnership opportunities‒for India, from India,” said William (Bill) Bair, Vice President and Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin India.





The DefExpo India 2020, in its 11th biennial edition, will highlight the emergence of India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector apart from providing a suitable platform for tie-ups and joint ventures in the defence manufacturing arena.





“We’re proud to participate in DEFEXPO 2020, where we can showcase our commitment to ‘Make in India’ directly to the largest gathering of defence and aerospace partners in the country,” said Blair and further added that “Lockheed Martin continues to build upon its more than three decades of partnership with India, expand collaborations with local industry to support the evolution of indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem, and further advance India’s strategic security and industrial capabilities.”





Blair also added that Lockheed Martin’s goals at the show include building on the company’s existing foundation in India by identifying additional strategic partners from across the country, to include companies of all sizes — large, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups.





Lockheed Martin will showcase the MH-60R “Romeo” Seahawk helicopter, also on offer to the Indian Navy. The company claims that the MH-60R is the world’s most advanced maritime helicopter and will bring vital anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region.





According to the statement, the US major will be boosting its presence at the show with the C-130J Super Hercules and the S-92® multi-role helicopter, both of which represent a strong legacy of partnership with India and the Indian defence industry. The Indian Air Force operates 12 C-130Js, using the tactical airlifter to go anywhere to do everything. India also is connected to the C-130J through TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, a joint venture that has the distinction of being the single-global source of C-130J empennage assemblies included on all new Super Hercules aircraft. All C-130Js now built have major components manufactured in India.





Another prominent display is the Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missile system. This is a versatile and effective one-man-portable and platform-employed anti-tank and multi-target precision weapon system provides the capability to defeat a broad spectrum of close combat threats on the modern battlefield. Using fire-and-forget technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, allowing soldiers to take cover or reposition. With a range of 65 meters to 4 kilometres in most operational conditions, as well as the ability to operate through adverse weather and battlefield obscurants, Javelin can be deployed in a variety of environments and conditions.





The Company will also highlight the Modernised Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (M-TADS/PNVS), the advanced electro-optical fire control system used by AH-64D/E Apache helicopter pilots for long-range precision engagement and pilotage capabilities in the day, night and adverse-weather missions; and precision-guided munitions.







