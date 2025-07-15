Integration of GE-F404 engine to a TEJAS fighter at Hindustan Aeronautics Bangalore plant





India has taken a notable step forward in its indigenous fighter aircraft program with the receipt of the second GE-404 engine from the United States for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet initiative.





This engine, delivered to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), is part of a planned consignment of 12 additional GE-404 engines expected by the end of the current financial year.





The integration of these engines is central to the ongoing production and delivery of TEJAS MK-1A jets, a project crucial for strengthening the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) capabilities and advancing the nation’s self-reliance in aerospace technology.





The TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced version of the indigenous Tejas fighter jet, featuring improved avionics, modern Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and enhanced combat performance.





The GE-404 engines were procured following supply chain disruptions that delayed delivery by more than a year, underscoring the complexities of global defence manufacturing in recent times. HAL is currently tasked with integrating these engines into the MK-1A fighters, with plans to deliver more than 10 of the aircraft to the IAF in the coming months.





To date, the IAF has placed orders for 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets, and a proposal to acquire an additional 97 aircraft is at an advanced stage following clearance from the Ministry of Defence.





This reflects growing confidence in the domestically developed platform and signals a transformative scale-up in India’s combat aviation fleet. The deliveries and integration of the GE-404 engines are key for HAL to meet its production milestones and fulfil IAF’s modernization goals.





Earlier in the year, GE Aerospace delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines, reaffirming the US-India defence manufacturing partnership. Notably, beyond the MK-1A, the TEJAS MK-2 project—now progressing at HAL—is set to replace older aircraft such as the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fleets by approximately 2035, further deepening indigenous capabilities.





Over the next decade, more than 400 TEJAS aircraft equipped with American GE engine variants are anticipated to be produced in India.





To foster technology transfer and increased self-reliance, negotiations for local manufacturing of GE engines were cemented during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US in June 2023.





With a budget in excess of ₹9,000 crore sanctioned for the development of the TEJAS MK-2, and a continuing push for localizing key technologies, the TEJAS series is positioned to become the largest fighter aircraft fleet operated by the IAF in the coming years.





The successful delivery and integration of the GE-404 engines mark a major milestone for India’s aerospace sector, laying the groundwork for both present and future defence preparedness and industrial growth.





Based On ANI Report







