



MUMBAI: Fractal, a global leader in artificial intelligence and analytics, powering decision-making in Fortune 100 companies, has announced a technology partnership with ideaForge - a global leader in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Technology. Both organisations will join hands to provide Artificial Intelligence-based drone solutions useful for crowd monitoring, people & objects detection, object tracking and triggering alerts for actions. Fractal and ideaForge will showcase their solution at DEFEXPO 2020 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from February 5 - 9, 2020.





Fractal's image and video analytics solutions will analyse real-time video feed from ideaForge drones and generate insights in real-time, helping make tactical as well as strategic decisions. This capability can be deployed in multiple scenarios to detect, recognise and track objects & people. Some of the impactful use cases that will be possible to deploy at scale are anti-terror operations, border security, counterinsurgency, crowd monitoring, forest & wildlife conservation and traffic management to name a few.





"We are thrilled to partner with ideaForge to provide AI-enabled drone solutions," said Sandeep Dutta, Chief Practice Officer - APAC at Fractal. "Drones are expanding the boundaries of what security, surveillance and enforcement teams can achieve and ideaForge is a market leader in drone technology. Fractal's Image and Video Analytics platform will bring deep learning Artificial Intelligence technology to analyse the drone feed and detect anomalies & threats in real-time without any human intervention and with greater efficiency and impact."





Speaking on the partnership, Ankit Mehta, CEO - ideaForge said, "Our drones provide critical on-ground situational awareness to our security forces that empower them to make informed decisions. Our high-resolution drone feed and Fractal's Image & video analytics solution to analyse the feed will be immensely useful in various surveillance scenarios, especially to defence and homeland security forces. We are delighted to be partnering with Fractal to offer AI-powered drone solutions -a first in real-time aerial surveillance. "





Fractal offers a wide range of image and video analytics solutions to clients using proprietary AI-enabled algorithms that can be rapidly deployed on edge or cloud platforms seamlessly. The platform provides various out-of-the-box algorithms for solving complex machine-vision problems and provides the ability to build highly customised solutions to fit client needs. Fractal's Image and Video Analytics solutions are being used by various Indian Defence organisations.





About Fractal





Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and uses the power of AI to help the world's most admired Fortune 100 companies.





Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.





Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for by The Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal has been featured as a leader in the Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2019 by Forrester Research and recognised as an 'Honorable Vendor' in 2019 magic quadrant for data & analytics by Gartner.





About ideaForge





Built on a strong foundation of interdisciplinary engineering, ideaForge has become a global leader in UAV technology. Its drones offer class-leading performance and reliability, and have been widely adopted for defence, homeland security and enterprise applications. In India, ideaForge has over 90% market share in the security and surveillance market of homegrown drones. It manufactures world-class UAVs under 5 product lines - SWITCH UAV, NETRA V Series UAV, Q Series UAV, NINJA UAV and NETRA Pro.





The organisation has deployed over 700 systems and has trained over 1300 pilots in services including Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Police Forces of several Indian states. ideaForge has a diverse list of enterprise customers as well in sectors such as construction & heavy engineering, power & utilities, transport and logistics, mining and many more.







