



French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation has categorically denied Pakistan's claims that Indian Rafale fighter jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor. Dassault CEO Éric Trappier, in his first on-record statement, clarified that no Rafale jets were lost in combat; instead, a single Rafale was lost due to a technical failure at high altitude during a training mission, with no evidence of enemy engagement or hostile radar contact.





This technical incident, which occurred at over 12,000 metres, is currently under investigation, but both Dassault and Indian officials have emphasized that it was not related to any combat with Pakistan.





India’s Defence Secretary RK Singh reinforced this position, stating that the use of "Rafales" in the plural is "absolutely not correct" and that Pakistan suffered far greater losses in both human and material terms during the conflict. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan also acknowledged some aircraft losses but explicitly called Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets, including Rafales, “absolutely incorrect”.





Indian Defence Attaché to Indonesia, Capt. Shiv Kumar, admitted that some Indian aircraft were lost, attributing these to operational constraints imposed by political leadership, but did not specify the aircraft types or confirm Rafale losses in combat.





Pakistan’s narrative has been widely dismissed as propaganda, with no supporting evidence or verified combat footage provided. French and Indian officials, along with independent defence analysts, have pointed to a lack of verifiable proof for Pakistan’s assertions.





Furthermore, French intelligence and media reports suggest a coordinated disinformation campaign, potentially involving China, aimed at undermining the Rafale’s reputation and promoting Chinese-made fighter jets in the global market. French authorities have not found direct evidence linking these efforts to the Chinese government but have noted that Chinese defence attachés have been spreading similar narratives to foreign officials.





No Indian Rafale jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor; the only confirmed loss was due to a technical malfunction during training, not enemy action. The claims of multiple Rafale shoot-downs by Pakistan are inaccurate, unfounded, and part of a broader disinformation campaign targeting India’s defence credibility and the Rafale’s market reputation.





