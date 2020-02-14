The Companies That Want A Slice of India's Jet Deal
F-15EX Eagle Fighter Jets
US defence major Boeing is considering to offer its F-15EX Eagle fighter jets to Indian Air Force and has sought a licence from the US authorities for its possible export to India. The move is seen as an attempt by Boeing to bag a USD 18 billion contract of the IAF to procure 114 fighter jets. The top contenders for the deal include:
Lockheed F-21
Lockheed Martin has exclusively offered its F-21 military aircraft to India, with an eye to bag the Indian Air Force's $18 billion dollar deal to procure 114 jets.
American F/A 18
Boeing, which has pitched its F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet fighter for the India air force and navy said it plans to push India's armed forces' drive for modernisation through a suite of five products - the Super Hornet, KC-46 tanker, P-8I aircraft, AH-64E Apache and CH-47(I) Chinook helicopters.
Dassault Aviation's Rafale
French defence firm, Dassault, which recently delivered its first Rafale aircraft to the government in October under a contract to supply 36 units, said it is developing its facility in central India to make the Rafale jets in the subcontinent.
Saab Gripen
A versatile fighter jet but is being seen as a direct competitor to the indigenous Tejas that is being ordered in large numbers by IAF.
Russian Su-35 & MiG-35
MiG-35 is the most up-to-date aircraft in the world. Russia's advanced light-class fighter jet, participating in the Indian Air Force tender for the purchase of 110 aircraft of this kind, would cost India 20 per cent less than similar foreign models.
No comments:
Post a Comment