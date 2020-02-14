



F-15EX Eagle Fighter Jets





US defence major Boeing is considering to offer its F-15EX Eagle fighter jets to Indian Air Force and has sought a licence from the US authorities for its possible export to India. The move is seen as an attempt by Boeing to bag a USD 18 billion contract of the IAF to procure 114 fighter jets. The top contenders for the deal include:





Lockheed F-21









Lockheed Martin has exclusively offered its F-21 military aircraft to India, with an eye to bag the Indian Air Force's $18 billion dollar deal to procure 114 jets.





American F/A 18









Boeing, which has pitched its F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet fighter for the India air force and navy said it plans to push India's armed forces' drive for modernisation through a suite of five products - the Super Hornet, KC-46 tanker, P-8I aircraft, AH-64E Apache and CH-47(I) Chinook helicopters.





Dassault Aviation's Rafale









French defence firm, Dassault, which recently delivered its first Rafale aircraft to the government in October under a contract to supply 36 units, said it is developing its facility in central India to make the Rafale jets in the subcontinent.





Saab Gripen



A versatile fighter jet but is being seen as a direct competitor to the indigenous Tejas that is being ordered in large numbers by IAF.





Russian Su-35 & MiG-35

MiG-35 is the most up-to-date aircraft in the world. Russia's advanced light-class fighter jet, participating in the Indian Air Force tender for the purchase of 110 aircraft of this kind, would cost India 20 per cent less than similar foreign models.







