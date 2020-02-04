



Cracking down on the radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government led by Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has arrested 108 members of the organisation over the last four days for their role in inciting and spreading violence in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reports India Today.





The latest crackdown comes after the UP police had earlier arrested 25 members of the radical outfit. The arrested include the state treasurer and president of the PFI. The developments were made public by the additional chief secretary of the State's Home Department, Awanish K Awasthi.





Awasthi said that the PFI is active in several regions of the state like Sambhal, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow and Shamli. He also said that the state was pursuing investigations into PFI's funding.





Meanwhile, it should be noted that the CM Yogi Adityanath led government has also reached out to the Union Ministry for Home Affairs, seeking the imposition of a ban on the PFI after the Islamist outfit’s UP head and other members were arrested for masterminding the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Lucknow.







