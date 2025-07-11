Why the UK and France Are Emerging as Preferred Partners For Fighter Jet Engine Development





India's defence sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation, with the nation increasingly looking beyond the United States to develop indigenous fighter jet engine capabilities. This strategic shift reflects a critical evolution in India's defence policy, driven by supply chain vulnerabilities, technological sovereignty ambitions, and the urgent need to modernize its air force amid regional tensions.





The Strategic Context: From Dependence To Self-Reliance





India's decision to explore partnerships with the UK's Rolls-Royce and France's Safran represents more than a simple diversification of suppliers—it signals a paradigmatic shift toward strategic autonomy in defence technology. The Indian Air Force currently operates with only 31 fighter squadrons against an authorized strength of 42, creating a dangerous capability gap that threatens national security. This shortage has become increasingly acute following recent military tensions, particularly after Operation Sindoor in May 2025, which highlighted the urgent need for reliable defence supply chains.





The timing of this pivot is particularly significant. India's defence establishment recognizes that achieving true strategic autonomy requires mastering the most complex and closely guarded military technology: fighter jet engines. As Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh noted, the Indian Air Force needs to induct 35-40 fighter jets annually to maintain combat readiness, a target that requires not just aircraft but reliable engine supply chains.





The American Challenge: Delays And Dependencies





The catalyst for India's strategic reorientation has been the persistent delays in engine deliveries from US-based General Electric. The F404 engine supply for the TEJAS MK-1A has been delayed by nearly two years, with GE delivering only one engine out of the contracted 99 units as of mid-2025. These delays have severely impacted India's indigenous fighter jet program, with HAL able to produce only six aircraft despite having the capacity for more.





The delays stem from multiple factors: GE's struggle to restart production lines that had been dormant for five years, COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, and global supply chain constraints. In response, India imposed penalties on GE in late 2024, but the damage to India's defence planning was already significant. The situation became so concerning that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh personally intervened, demanding faster deliveries and urging the finalization of the F414 engine manufacturing deal.





The UK-France Competition: A New Paradigm





Both Rolls-Royce and Safran have presented compelling proposals that go far beyond traditional defence partnerships. The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has been directed to submit recommendations for selecting either the UK or French partner by the end of 2025. What distinguishes these offers is their unprecedented level of technology transfer and intellectual property sharing.





Rolls-Royce's Comprehensive Offer





Rolls-Royce has proposed developing a bespoke 110-130 kN thrust engine specifically for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), distinct from its sixth-generation engine for the Global Combat Air Programme. The British company's offer includes:





100% Intellectual Property Rights ownership for India Complete Transfer of Technology (ToT) Support for establishing local manufacturing facilities Variable Cycle Engine (VCE) technology for enhanced performance Scalability to 120-130 kN for future variants





The UK's proposal is backed by strong political support, including fast-tracked export licenses for sensitive combat engine technologies. This represents a significant departure from previous defence partnerships, where technology transfer was often limited or conditional.





Safran's Evolved Partnership





France's Safran has significantly revised its initial stance, now offering 100% ToT and full IPR ownership after previously wanting to retain 50% intellectual property rights.





Drawing on its experience with the M88 engine powering the Rafale, Safran's proposal includes:





A clean-sheet 110-130 kN engine with VCE technology Full technology transfer from design to certification Clear division of work with GTRE leading key development aspects Potential synergies with India's existing Rafale fleet





The French proposal benefits from established defence cooperation frameworks and India's positive experience with Rafale aircraft operations.





The AMCA Program: India's Fifth-Generation Ambitions





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft represents India's most ambitious aerospace project, designed as a 25-tonne, twin-engine, fifth-generation stealth fighter. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the AMCA prototype execution model in May 2025, with an initial budget of approximately ₹15,000 crore. The program timeline is aggressive:





2025: Prototype execution clearance and partner selection 2026: Detailed negotiations and technical specifications 2029-2030: First flight of AMCA MK-1 (powered by GE F414 engines) 2034: Full engine development completion 2035: AMCA MK-2 induction with indigenous engines





The AMCA MK-2 variant will require engines with 110-130 kN thrust, incorporating advanced features like super-cruise capability, stealth optimization, and compatibility with artificial intelligence-driven systems.





The urgency driving India's engine development program cannot be understated. Regional tensions with China and Pakistan have intensified, particularly following Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated both India's military capabilities and its reliance on indigenous systems. The operation showcased India's ability to conduct precision strikes using domestically developed platforms, but also highlighted the need for complete technological sovereignty in critical defence systems.





China's advancement in fifth-generation aircraft, with over 200 J-20 stealth fighters operational and reports of sixth-generation prototypes, has created a technological imbalance that India must address. Pakistan's anticipated induction of Chinese J-35A stealth fighters further complicates India's strategic calculations.





India's engine development partnership will have implications far beyond military capability. Successful indigenous engine production could position India as a significant player in the global aerospace market, potentially enabling exports of fighter aircraft without foreign approval constraints. This aligns with the broader Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, which aims to reduce import dependence while building domestic industrial capacity.





The partnership selection will also influence India's long-term defence relationships. While maintaining strategic partnerships with the United States, India is demonstrating its willingness to diversify critical technology sources to ensure supply chain resilience. This approach reflects a mature understanding of geopolitical realities and the need for strategic hedging.





Conclusion: A Strategic Inflection Point





India's exploration of partnerships with the UK and France for fighter jet engine development represents a strategic inflection point in its defence policy. The decision reflects hard-learned lessons about supply chain vulnerabilities, the critical importance of technological sovereignty, and the need for reliable defence partnerships in an increasingly complex security environment.





As India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047, the successful development of indigenous fighter jet engines will be a defining achievement in its journey toward becoming a global aerospace power. The partnership selected will not only determine the future of the AMCA program but also establish the foundation for India's long-term strategic autonomy in defence technology.





The choice between Rolls-Royce and Safran will ultimately depend on which partner can best support India's vision of technological self-reliance while providing the advanced capabilities needed to address emerging security challenges. Regardless of the final selection, India's pivot toward diversified defence partnerships signals a mature and pragmatic approach to national security in the 21st century.





