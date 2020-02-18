Bush's state car was nicknamed 'The Beast', a name that persisted till the presidency of Trump





Along with a security vehicle, which would be part of President Trump’s cavalcade during his 22-km-long roadshow, the aircraft is learnt to have brought in other security equipment as well. More such cargo aircraft are expected to land in Ahmadabad over the next few days





Gandhinagar: Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, the first cargo aircraft of the United States Air Force landed at Ahmadabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Monday.





Along with a security vehicle, which would be part of President Trump’s cavalcade during his 22-km-long roadshow, the aircraft is learnt to have brought in other security equipment as well. More such cargo aircraft are expected to land in Ahmadabad over the next few days.





Seven aircraft of the US Air Force will accompany President Trump, bringing along vehicles, arms and ammunition, and equipment, said people aware of the matter.





While four of the cargo aircraft are expected to land in the city ahead of the presidential visit, three more aircraft, including one passenger and two cargo planes, will accompany the President’s aircraft on February 24, said one of the persons, who did not wish to be identified.





US Secret Service agents have already arrived in Ahmadabad and are camping at various hotels. They have also started coordinating with their Indian counterparts for the grand event. While the US Secret Service would be handling the innermost layer of security of the US President, India’s National Security Guard (NSG) will maintain the second layer and the elite state commando force Chetak will coordinate with the NSG to ensure foolproof security, said the person. Chetak commando force was raised in the aftermath of serial blasts in Ahmadabad on July 26, 2008 and Mumbai attacks of November 26 that year to deal with similar terrorist attacks.





Besides, several teams of local police involving about 25,000 personnel will be deployed across the city and the venues, according to people privy to the information.





Meanwhile, security is being tightened around the city, particularly along the route of the roadshow.





While Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani carried out an inspection of the security details along with senior bureaucrats and police officials of the state on Monday, residents along the 22-km route have been asked to obtain identity cards from the police after producing Aadhaar card details to attend the roadshow.







