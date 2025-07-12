



Warfare expert John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, characterized Operation Sindoor as a critical demonstration of India's indigenous military systems against Chinese-supplied systems used by Pakistan, with significant implications for global military observers.





According to Spencer, the operation was not only a test of India's technological capabilities but also showcased its resolve to strike with precision and restraint in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.





"It (China) uses it (Pakistan) as a lab for this technology...India does share a border with China. Turkey does provide capabilities to Pakistan... Absolutely, a test of those technologies. There is an element of proxy warfare where it's kind of geopolitically who has a military defence agreement with whom and what's the extent of it. But absolutely, this is a test of Indian indigenous systems versus Chinese systems. And everybody was learning from that demonstration because war puts everything to the test," he said.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, involved precise missile and air strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, specifically avoiding Pakistani military or civilian facilities.





India utilised domestically developed or assembled systems such as the BrahMos cruise missiles, Akashteer air defence units, and loitering munitions, deliberately minimizing reliance on foreign platforms. This operational choice underscored a strategic shift in Indian defence doctrine towards self-reliance and indigenous capability.





Spencer emphasised that Pakistan, as a Chinese-equipped military, effectively served as a testing ground for Chinese military technologies in real combat conditions, making the conflict a proxy for broader geopolitical competition.





He noted that the efficacy of these systems was evident in operational outcomes, not in official statements, and that the world—including China—was closely observing the performance of both Indian and Chinese technologies.





The conflict also highlighted Pakistan's limitations: despite Chinese support, its air defenses were reportedly ineffective against India's precision strikes, and the country faces financial constraints that limit its ability to acquire more advanced technologies. Spencer suggested that Pakistan may seek to diversify its procurement sources due to these shortcomings, though budgetary issues remain a significant obstacle.





Spencer also drew a distinction between a full-scale war and a named operation like Sindoor, describing the latter as a focused, time-bound response to a specific provocation, with clear objectives and a defined endpoint. He argued that such operations, while limited, serve as both deterrent and preparation for future conflicts, reinforcing India's readiness and adaptability in the face of ongoing security challenges.





Operation Sindoor served as a real-world trial of Indian versus Chinese military systems, with India demonstrating both technological advancement and strategic restraint, and the outcome providing valuable lessons for military planners and policymakers worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







