



On June 30, 2025, Reliance Defence, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, entered into a landmark strategic partnership with US-based Coastal Mechanics Inc. (CMI), a Department of Defence-authorised contractor, to address the Indian military’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) needs.





The agreement, valued at ₹20,000 crore (approximately $2.34 billion), is one of the most ambitious defence MRO initiatives in India’s history, covering the servicing, upgrading, and lifecycle extension of more than 100 Russian-origin MiG-29 fighter jets operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Navy, alongside other key platforms such as Jaguar strike aircraft, Apache AH-64 helicopters, and L-70 air defence guns.





The joint venture will establish a dedicated facility at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport) in Nagpur, Maharashtra, designed to provide comprehensive MRO and upgrade services for both Indian and foreign defence platforms.





This initiative aligns with India’s broader strategic shift from replacing legacy systems to selectively upgrading them under a performance-based logistics model, aiming to enhance self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.





A defining feature of this partnership is its approach to MiG-29 modernisation. Rather than relying directly on the Russian original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the joint venture will emphasise reverse engineering, indigenous component production, and system compatibility upgrades.





This strategy is intended to overcome chronic issues such as spare part shortages, logistical delays from Russia, and the limitations of Indian supply chains for legacy Soviet platforms. By leveraging dual-sourcing and advanced reverse engineering, Reliance Defence and CMI aim to ensure long-term sustainment and operational readiness for the MiG-29 fleet, addressing both current and projected obsolescence.





The IAF currently operates about 52 MiG-29UPGs across two frontline squadrons, primarily deployed along the northern and western borders, while the Indian Navy maintains around 40 carrier-based MiG-29K variants aboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.





The MiG-29, inducted in the mid-1980s, remains a mainstay of India’s fourth-generation fighter fleet and has undergone several upgrades to maintain its competitiveness, including enhanced engines, advanced radars, and new avionics. However, sustaining these platforms has become increasingly challenging due to the global disruption of Russian supply chains, especially since 2022.





The partnership also holds significant strategic implications. It represents a rare instance of a US defence contractor directly engaging in the sustainment and upgrade of Russian-origin fighter jets operated by a third country, signalling a potential shift in US-India defence cooperation.





The collaboration could pave the way for integrating select Western technologies into legacy Soviet platforms, further diversifying India’s defence ecosystem and reducing reliance on any single supplier.





Reliance Defence, already active in aircraft upgrades and artillery manufacturing, plans to leverage this partnership to expand its industrial footprint in defence MRO, ammunition, and aerospace systems under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.





Coastal Mechanics brings decades of experience in supporting legacy US and NATO platforms, specialising in the repair, upgrade, and reverse engineering of obsolete or discontinued components for aircraft such as the F-15, F-16, and Apache, as well as radar and missile systems. Their expertise in lean manufacturing and technical documentation will be critical for the success of the joint venture.





Beyond the MiG-29, the joint venture is expected to serve as a model for sustaining other legacy platforms in the Indian inventory, such as the Su-30MKI and Mi-17 helicopters, and could extend services to foreign militaries operating similar equipment. The MIHAN facility is envisioned as a regional hub, potentially attracting clients from Southeast Asia and Africa.





This agreement comes amid a broader modernisation drive within the IAF, including major upgrades for the Su-30MKI fleet, new orders for TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, and the development of next-generation platforms like the TEJAS MK-2 and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Collectively, these efforts are aimed at maintaining a robust fighter fleet and ensuring India’s long-term defence preparedness.





The Reliance Defence–Coastal Mechanics partnership thus marks a pivotal step in India’s journey toward defence self-reliance, technological modernisation, and strategic diversification, with the MiG-29 upgrade program at its core.





