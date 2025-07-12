



India is actively expediting the delivery of Israel's advanced X-Guard decoy system to enhance the survivability of its Rafale fighter jet fleet amid ongoing turmoil in West Asia, according to recent reports from defence sources. The sophisticated electronic warfare technology has become a strategic priority for the Indian Air Force following its reported success during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





Strategic Imperative Behind The Acceleration





The X-Guard fibre-optic towed decoy system, manufactured by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, represents a cutting-edge electronic warfare capability designed to protect fighter aircraft from advanced radar-guided threats. The system's integration with the Rafale's electronic warfare suite provides high-value active protection that defeats sophisticated radars, dramatically increasing aircraft survivability in contested airspace.





India's decision to fast-track deliveries stems from the system's proven effectiveness during recent military operations. The X-Guard system reportedly played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor, where it successfully confused Pakistani air defences and missiles. Former U.S. Air Force pilot Ryan Bodenheimer described the deployment as "the best spoofing and deception we've ever seen" and suggested it may have "redefined the rules of electronic warfare".





Technical Capabilities And Operational Advantages





The X-Guard system weighs approximately 65 kilograms and is housed in a pod that attaches to the aircraft's hard-point. When deployed, it releases a towed decoy connected via a 100-meter fibre-optic cable that generates a powerful 500-watt, 360-degree jamming signal. The system's artificial intelligence-powered algorithms dynamically adjust signals to replicate Doppler shifts, creating the illusion of an aircraft moving at Mach 1.





Key operational features include:





Deployment speed: Less than two seconds from activation to full operation Reusability: The system can be retracted during flight and reused for multiple missions Advanced deception: Capable of defeating sophisticated tracking radars including Monopulse and Lobe-On-Receive-Only (LORO) systems Full-spectrum coverage: Provides 360-degree protection against air-to-air and surface-to-air missiles





The expedited delivery request comes amid significant supply chain disruptions affecting Israeli defence manufacturers. Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, along with other major Israeli defence companies, has faced production delays exceeding $1.5 billion worth of weapons deliveries to global customers. These delays result from companies redirecting production resources to support Israel Defence Forces' combat needs during ongoing regional conflicts.





West Asian turmoil has created multiple supply chain pressures:





Production Prioritisation: Israeli manufacturers are focusing on domestic military needs over export commitments





Personnel Shortages: Thousands of workers have been recruited into military reserves, creating production bottlenecks





Raw Material Constraints: Limited resources are being allocated to urgent military requirements





The broader regional conflict has also disrupted global supply chains, with shipping routes through the Red Sea experiencing significant reductions in traffic. Companies have been forced to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to 10 extra days to transit times and increasing costs.





India's Rafale fleet enhancement aligns with broader defence modernisation efforts amid evolving regional security dynamics. The aircraft have already demonstrated their capabilities during Operation Sindoor, where they conducted precision strikes using SCALP long-range missiles and AASM Hammer bombs. The integration of Indian-specific enhancements, including helmet-mounted displays and infrared search and track sensors, has further optimised the platform for subcontinental operations.





The X-Guard system's combat effectiveness was demonstrated through:





Successful Missile Deception: Pakistani PL-15E missiles were unable to distinguish between decoys and actual aircraft





Radar Confusion: Chinese-made KLJ-7A AESA radars on Pakistani J-10C fighters were reportedly fooled by the system





Mission Success: The technology contributed to maintaining operational effectiveness while minimising aircraft losses





The fast-tracking of X-Guard deliveries reflects India's commitment to maintaining technological superiority in aerial warfare. The system's success has broader implications for India's defence partnerships, particularly with Israel, which has become a key supplier of advanced military technologies. The acceleration also demonstrates India's ability to leverage cutting-edge foreign systems while pursuing indigenous defence capabilities through initiatives like the upcoming Rafale fuselage manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.





Looking forward, the X-Guard deployment represents:





Enhanced Deterrence: Improved survivability for India's premium fighter aircraft in contested environments





Technological Validation: Proof of concept for AI-powered electronic warfare systems





Strategic Flexibility: Greater operational confidence in high-threat scenarios





The expedited delivery of the X-Guard system underscores India's adaptive approach to defence procurement, balancing immediate operational requirements with long-term strategic planning amid an increasingly complex regional security environment.





Based On ET News Report







