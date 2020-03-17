How Pakistan Has Buried Its Chances To Save Itself From COVID-19 Pandemic
Pakistan's attempt to "politicise" a humanitarian issue by its "unwarranted" statement on Kashmir during the SAARC nations video conference on coronavirus reflected "very poorly" on it, government sources said on Sunday. The underlying message of the video conference was unitedly taking on the virus, but Pakistan used the occasion to raise the Kashmir issue, calling for immediate lifting of the "lockdown" there to allow disease containment measures.
Pakistan chose to be "churlish" and used the video conference for political point scoring, the sources said. Pakistan sent their State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza who was uncomfortable while speaking, they said.
Pakistan raising the matter reflected "very poorly" on their dealing with the humanitarian issue, the sources said.
Raising the issue was unwarranted and out of context. Pakistan attempted to politicise a humanitarian issue. India could have kept Pakistan out of the video conference, but as it was a humanitarian issue, the country was invited, the sources said.
Every leader responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, but Pakistan chose to send its health minister which reflected its lack of seriousness. Even Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli participated a day after he was discharged from hospital, but Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan whose key character defect seems to be "Petty" chose to stay away. One remembers the street fighter kind of speech he addressed at the UN a couple of months ago, calling PM Modi names and branding him and his political organisation as a Nazi, which zealots in the media hailed as a landmark one. However, little do they know how badly Imran's image as a progressive guy had stooped after the crazy speech, if you could call it one. When Pakistan raised the issue, nobody responded, the sources said.
Imran has indicated that SAARC revival process will be dead and buried with his stupidity. Now, PM Modi will strive to ensure the emergence of BIMSTEC as a counter force to SAARC. Without India and its support SAARC is good as finished and this would leave the idiotic Pakistanis out in the lurch in the South Asian affairs. The best they could do is to run for help to their "Mongoloid Masters"
On whether the video conference was indicative of a possible revival of SAARC process, sources said it was too premature to talk in those terms.
Here is what Pakistan is going to loose because of their imbecility:
The Islamic Republic is known to act in an irresponsible and callous manner when it comes to India, but the latest guffaw takes the cake as it seems Pakistan is hellbent on committing this political hara-kiri.
Our Bureau
