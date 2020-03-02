



NEW DELHI: India's consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terrorism, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Saturday said after the United States and Taliban formally signed the historic peace deal in Doha.





Under the agreement, the US would draw its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next 3-4 months, with the remaining US forces withdrawing in 14 months. The complete pull out, however, would depend on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism.





"The entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements," the MEA said in a statement.





MEA asserted that India will continue to extend all support to the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future.





US signed the agreement in presence of secretary of state Mike Pompeo and a host of foreign diplomats including those from India. India was represented by its ambassador to Qatar, P Kumaran. During the US-Taliban negotiations, New Delhi had insisted on an "Afghan-led" approach.





This is the first time India officially participated in the Taliban talks.





India did send two former diplomats as "non-official representatives" in Moscow-led talks with the Taliban in November 2018, though.







