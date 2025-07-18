



The United States Department of State has formally designated The Resistance Front (TRF), the militant group responsible for the devastating April 22, 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).





This action follows TRF’s claim of responsibility for an assault that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians—making it the deadliest attack on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which were also attributed to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), TRF’s parent and proxy organisation.





Announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the designation underscores the US government's commitment to countering terrorism and enforcing President Donald Trump’s directive for justice in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy.





The statement outlined that this measure further strengthens efforts to safeguard national security interests, disrupt terror networks, and bring those responsible for acts of terrorism to justice.





In tandem, the Department of State has reviewed and maintained the FTO status of LeT, with TRF and its aliases now incorporated within these legal frameworks under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224. These amendments will take effect upon their publication in the Federal Register.





Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, emphasised the necessity for an uncompromising global stance against terrorism.





He referenced the Pahalgam attack as a calculated effort to disrupt Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism industry and inflame communal tensions. Jaishankar praised the UN Security Council’s unequivocal condemnation, which called for the accountability of perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors behind the attack.





He reiterated India’s continued commitment to justice and urged the SCO to uphold a resolute approach towards terrorism, separatism, and extremism—threats that often manifest together.





This newly imposed US designation of the TRF aims to further constrain its operational capabilities and send a strong message to terrorist groups and their backers, reinforcing the international resolve against acts designed to destabilise regions and inflict civilian harm.





Based On ANI Report







