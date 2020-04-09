India's cricketing batting great and captain Virat Kohli with Indian Army Jawans





According to the army’s instructions, troops should wear a double-layered face cover when they go to public places, such as markets, and during internal security duties to assist a state. Such masks are effective in capturing small particles and reducing droplets in the air due to sneezing and coughing, it has said





NEW DELHI: The army has directed all its soldiers to wear a face mask whenever they go to a public place in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.





They could wear a homemade mask, officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The instructions, issued this week, follow a health ministry advisory on the use of homemade masks by people not suffering from medical conditions and breathing difficulties when they step outside their homes.





“These face masks have been recommended especially for use in COVID-19 hotspots,” an official said.





Officials said some units have already started producing face masks. Each personnel will have a set of two face masks. Each mask will be made out of a clean cloth, which will be properly washed before being stitched. The army has also laid down precautions to be taken before the use of these masks, such as maintaining basic hygiene, not sharing it with anyone and washing it before use.





The army has also pointed out that these face covers were not recommended for use by medical personnel, people coming in contact with COVID-19 patients and individuals with breathing difficulties. They are required to wear specified protective gear.





Officials said the instructions pointed out that homemade face covers should not give a sense of invincibility. “These face covers should not result in complacency and a feeling of being invulnerable. Troops will have to follow preventive measures such as social distancing and regular hand washing,” an official said.





Last month, army chief General M M Naravane as part of ‘Operation Namaste’ — an initiative to assist the government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak — had instructed his troops to take all prescribed precautions to protect themselves from the pandemic.







