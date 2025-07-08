



The 17th BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6-7, 2025, brought together leaders and representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and newly admitted members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.





The summit occurred amid heightened tensions with the United States, following statements from President Donald Trump and the White House asserting that BRICS is seeking to "undermine" US interests on the world stage.





President Trump, through Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, made clear that the administration perceives BRICS as a coalition intent on challenging and potentially undermining American interests. The White House emphasised the president's commitment to ensuring that America is "fairly treated" globally and stated that Trump would take any necessary actions to prevent other nations from taking advantage of the US and its people.





Trump is reportedly closely monitoring the BRICS Summit and has issued direct warnings to countries aligning with what he terms "anti-American policies" of BRICS.





A significant policy announcement followed: Trump declared that any country supporting the "anti-American policies of BRICS" would face an additional 10% tariff on goods exported to the United States, with no exceptions. This marks a hardening of US trade policy and signals a willingness to use tariffs as leverage against countries perceived as adversarial to American interests.





The BRICS nations, in their joint statement, voiced strong opposition to the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related actions, specifically criticizing the raising of tariffs and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. The statement underscored the group's commitment to a non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, equitable, transparent, and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core.





BRICS leaders emphasized their resilience in the face of global economic challenges and pledged continued cooperation both within the bloc and with other nations. The group warned against trade wars, highlighting the risk such conflicts pose to the global economy, including the potential for recession or prolonged subdued growth.





The US threat of additional tariffs has drawn strong responses from BRICS leaders and other international actors. Brazil's President Lula da Silva rejected the notion that BRICS is "anti-American" and criticized the use of tariffs as a tool of coercion. Russia, China, and South Africa similarly denied that BRICS policies are aimed at undermining any third country, asserting instead that the bloc seeks to promote multilateralism and reform global governance structures to better reflect contemporary realities.





The summit also highlighted the growing influence of BRICS, which now represents nearly half of the world's population and about 40% of global GDP. The group accounts for approximately a quarter of global trade and investment flows, underscoring its significance in the international economic order.





Key Takeaways





US Policy Shift: The Trump administration is prepared to impose a 10% tariff on any country aligning with BRICS' "anti-American policies," reinforcing a protectionist and confrontational stance in international trade.





BRICS Unity And Expansion: The bloc continues to expand, both in membership and influence, and is committed to advocating for a rules-based global trading system and reforms to international institutions.





Global Economic Implications: The escalation of tariff threats and the potential for retaliatory measures raise concerns about the stability of global trade and the risk of broader economic fallout.





Diplomatic Dynamics: Despite the rhetoric, immediate imposition of tariffs is not expected unless specific anti-American policies are enacted by BRICS members. Many member states remain deeply integrated with the US economy and are seeking to balance relations.





The 17th BRICS Summit has become a focal point for renewed tensions between the US and a coalition of emerging economies. The US administration's warnings and the BRICS bloc's calls for multilateralism and fair trade highlight the shifting dynamics of global power and the ongoing contest over the rules that govern international economic relations.





